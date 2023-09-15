Image

Mark Steyn

Year Zero in the Schoolhouse

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/13774/year-zero-in-the-schoolhouse

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn roused himself from his sickbed and took questions on a variety of topics from the supposed indictment of Hunter Biden to the return of Covid via who's to blame for the planet going to hell. Plus some musical momenti of Mark's Italian sojourn.

Click above to listen.

~We're very touched by the many listeners who've expressed interest in supporting Steyn's important free-speech lawsuit against Ofcom's enforcement of the discredited Covid propaganda. There are multiple means of doing so, as follows:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership;

b) buying a SteynOnline gift certificate; or

c) ordering Mark's latest book. You won't regret it.

~As you'll have gathered, Steyn is still a bit woozy health-wise, but he managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think is well worth a listen. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Spirits of the Age
  2. Ofcommed Again
  3. Steyn vs The Stick Special
  4. Bollywood Bungler
  5. The Virtues of Disconnecting

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.