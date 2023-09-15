Year Zero in the Schoolhouse

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn roused himself from his sickbed and took questions on a variety of topics from the supposed indictment of Hunter Biden to the return of Covid via who's to blame for the planet going to hell. Plus some musical momenti of Mark's Italian sojourn.

~We're very touched by the many listeners who've expressed interest in supporting Steyn's important free-speech lawsuit against Ofcom's enforcement of the discredited Covid propaganda. There are multiple means of doing so, as follows:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering Mark's latest book.

~As you'll have gathered, Steyn is still a bit woozy health-wise, but he managed an hour-and-a-quarter of what we think is well worth a listen. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.