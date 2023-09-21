The Virtues of Disconnecting

Hello once again and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. As I mentioned last week, the Jewish New Year was celebrated last weekend and Rosh Hashanah was really a delight. I hope and pray that this will be the start of a much better year than the one that just passed.

The next holiday in line is Yom Kippur, the day of atonement. It is a full day fast from sundown to sundown and a day of personal accounting for one's behaviour over the past year. It is a solemn, yet clarifying and spiritually cleansing day and the melodies of the prayers and the sound of the Shofar certainly most universally touch something very deep within the Jewish soul. Before getting on to the main bits this week, I'll take this opportunity to wish our Jewish readers an easy and meaningful fast and a hope and prayer that we all be inscribed positively in the Book of Life for the coming year.

I wanted to bring one story from Canada to your attention right up front. As you are all most likely aware, Canada was an utterly disgusting, repressive and unjust place to live in during the Covid years. The policies enacted here were cruel and barbaric, which inevitably led to individual humans being encouraged and empowered by their "leaders" to act in a similar fashion to their fellow men, women and children. Every arm of the state was enlisted into serving the tyrannical spirit of our federal and provincial governments. And what was particularly despicable was how the medical establishment turned on the citizens they were duty-bound to serve, protect and heal. From mask mandates and vaccine coercion to lying about deaths "from" Covid versus "with" Covid, the virus origin story, natural immunity, denying exemptions, and most criminally-insisting that patients be vaccinated to be eligible for organ transplants, leading to murder by government of innocent citizens. Blood on their hands. Murderous bastards.

But there were, amongst all the spineless cowards, individual voices of courage, reason and strength. And for showing courage, the regulating bodies of the various medical and paramedical professions doubled down on the persecution and intimidation of said courageous individuals. Some buckled, but some got even stronger with every attempt made by our government to tear them down, to cancel them or to destroy them. Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill is one such Canadian hero. While I celebrate the fact that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has backed down, we must never forget or forgive that they went after Dr. Gill and so many other doctors and nurses. This is such a shameful and unforgivable chapter in Canadian history. It is such a despicable moral blight upon our country and we are only starting to see the results of the crimes against humanity that were perpetrated upon us. We must also be ever vigilant because the government enjoyed their unprecedented power grab, and they will look for any way and any excuse to do the same things to us again and worse.

I'd also like to recommend this Substack piece by Laura Dodsworth in and of itself as a clever piece of writing, but moreover, to personally recommend that everyone try taking a break from technology (the smartphone in particular) at least once a week for a full day. As an observant Jewish woman, I shut my phone off every Friday evening for the Sabbath and don't turn it on until sundown Saturday night. Ditto for all my family members and ditto even for our special needs son. No computers, no driving, no phone – nothing. The same thing occurs on our holidays and sometimes the holidays can be two days in a row or even three days (!). I would encourage everyone to do this once a week, perhaps not for as long as we Jews do it, but I cannot think of anyone or any family who would not benefit from refraining from phones for at least a full evening or dinner – or for a full day on whatever day your Sabbath falls.

Time is one of the things we never get back. Our time on earth is limited and so precious. Please use it well.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

When are scientists allowed to lie?

Excellent. More of this. Sue these mutilators into oblivion.

Get used to it, America. Get really used to it.

Chinada.

Ontario is run by absolute morons.

Not an innocent herb.

American leftists propose communism as an antidote to crime.

Yes. Abortion as well. Well stated.

Jews and Israel:

The Nazi (yes, I said it, the actual Nazis) roots of Palestinian nationalism.

Mahmoud Abbas and his Jew problem.

"You can blame the Jews all you want, but you're not telling the truth about how the Iraq war started".

This is QUITE the story. Welcome to the Tribe!

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

What is it with these godawful, poison injections!?!?!

Here's how it went down.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

It's apparently now safe to talk about myocarditis. Thanks to Justin Hart for this comprehensive look back at the warning signs.

I've lost count how many crazy conspiracy theories have turned out to be true. The paper is here.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Oh dear. OMG it's so bad. LOL yikes.

Europe:

Celebrate diversity in Italy.

Memo to self: do not go to French gynaecologist.

China:

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Totalitarian Kooks:

Listen to them when they tell you their plans.

Human Grace:

Him and Moses. Actually.

What is it worth to you?

". . . this past Friday I experienced the greatest moment of my life..."

"Like his ancestors, he has the right to say hineni. "

Meanwhile, thirty minutes down the road...

