Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 17-23

https://www.steynonline.com/13788/a-sennight-of-steyn-september-17-23

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a special video version Steyn's Song of the Week celebrating the centenary of Hank Williams.

~On Monday Mark delved into recent events in Las Vegas and beyond to illustrate the Spirits of the Age.

~In Mark's Tuesday column, he discussed Ofcom's recent rulings and his fight against the UK state censor in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court.

~Wednesday's special video presentation - Steyn Vs The Stick- revisited Mark's keynote speech before a packed crowd at the Heartland Institute's 10th International Conference on Climate Change in 2015.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her world-famous links Thursday.

~During Friday's Clubland Q&A, guest host Andrew Lawton took questions on a variety of topics from Justin Trudeau blowing up Canada's relations with India to the modern technocrats to the United States Senate's embrace of 'Fetterman chic'.

~Rick McGinnis delivered our regular Saturday night movie date with "One of Our Aircraft is Missing".

A new week begins at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time / 5:30pm UK with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio and later a special tribute to a great man.

Book now for the upcoming 2024 Mark Steyn Cruise including special guests:

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Conrad Black, Leilani Dowding, James Golden aka Bo Snerdley, Andrew Lawton and Michele Bachmann (with more to be announced).

This seven-day Caribbean cruise departs from Fort Lauderdale on February 24th with stops in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Cozumel, Mexico.

For more information, contact The Cruise & Vacation Authority at 1-844-340-3350 or visit MarkSteynCruise.com

