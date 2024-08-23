RFK Jr Endorses Trump

Today Robert F Kennedy, Jr ended his campaign for the presidency and, despite being a member of the most famous Democrat family in America, chose to endorse Donald J Trump.

RFK was a serious candidate and asked some very basic questions about public policy that most politicians, left or right, never ask. So we thought we'd revisit The Mark Steyn Show's full-length interview with the former Democrat, in which Steyn and Kennedy discuss the malign alliance between governments and global corporations, the 24/7 surveillance state, the unaffordable wars without end and many other topics.

