Modern Blood Libel

Hi everyone and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I'm trying to take a page from loved ones and friends in Israel who are slowly starting to put one foot in front of the other and reclaim very basic elements of normalcy in a very abnormal, surreal and sad time. There are so many fresh graves in Israel and the stories and pictures are unbearable.

The barbarian savages of Hamas, innovative Nazis that they are, also invented a new frontier for their terrorism (that I guess we can trace back to Danny Pearl) – live streaming murders and posting them to relatives' social media, and using teenagers to lure other persons at gunpoint from shelter to death at gunpoint. Parents are burying children, children burying parents, families burying soldiers, some families entirely wiped out with nobody to say Kaddish (the Mourner's Prayer).

Then there are the babies. The babies. Dear Lord have mercy on the babies and their parents, and all of the hostages. Thinking of the babies, the children and the hostages makes it hard for me to breathe.

Inasmuch as it has been an excruciating time, it has also been a clarifying time. It's interesting to see so many ostensibly intelligent individuals righteously parrot Hamas propaganda and spread modern blood libels about the Jews. It is clarifying to see exactly who the Jew-haters are and what they stand for.

"Please, keep coming out of the woodwork", as a friend recently put it.

It's a terrible time for the Jewish people and for the civilized world, and as I always try to explain, it only ever starts with the Jews. Every single country that has imported a swarm of primitive third world Jew-haters to their country will be facing the same danger.

The Jews will carry on with our mission. And although nothing can heal our hearts except G-d, I am still grateful that there are those like Mark Steyn and his friend Douglas Murray who continue to speak loudly and strongly with great moral clarity and courage about what we – and when I say we, I refer to the civilized world – are facing.

I wish I could stop thinking about it, and about the modern blood libels that are the sadly predictable aftershocks of this barbaric jihadist earthquake of blood and murder. I don't know why anyone is surprised by them either. I'm trying to remind myself how much evil we as a people have outlasted, and how we are still around. But I also know that nothing short of a Hirohito style humiliation/annihilation will ensure that it never happens again and the cost of that will be beyond description to my people and to be honest, I don't even know if it's even possible. Only G-d knows.

I'm trying to take it hour by hour and day by day.

Thank you again to everyone who has reached out and checked in, for your many supportive comments in our comment section and for your prayers.

Please continue to put as many bits of light and goodness into the universe as you possibly can because that is the only way to dispel this darkness and please continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

~

North America:

Can the donor revolt help save American universities? (Spoiler alert: YES, DUH).

Courage begets courage.

Abraham's children.

Some good news out of corrupt Canuckistahn.

Rounding up the Jews in America (where else but on campus).

America: stop breaking my heart.

Dateline: Toronto.

THIS IS THE WAY: no tolerance for Antisemitic Burning Man festivals on campus.

VDH: "I would recommend against the Nazi reference: the Nazis didn't deny knowledge of atrocities until *after the war*, making them a bad contrast to current Palestinians. "

~

Israel and Jews:

Americans are hostages, too. This is not "just" a Jewish problem.

What Hamas was really out to do.

Easy to say, not easy to do-and what does that even mean?

Why won't the Jews just let themselves be killed?

The woke scapegoating of the Jews.

Reason number eight gazillion and seventeen to hate the ADL. My idiot people.

Modern blood libels.

"It's heartwarming that the world loves dead Jews so much. "

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"It is particularly helpful to immerse ourselves in prayer first thing in the morning. When we confront the world anew each morning, it and everything in it can seem to exist self-sufficiently, as if in no need of G‑d. The morning prayers help us recognize that the world could not exist on its own, and that its purpose is to be made into G‑d's natural home."

Our mission in life.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The BBC is a fetid hornet's nest of Jew-hatred.

This is your present and future, Britain. I'd bet a large majority of British citizens don't remember that this is not normal, that is to say that there was a time not so long ago, when mass rapes of infidel girls and women by jihadists was NOT happening on British soil.

The new Britain.

The BBC is repulsive.

"Decolonization is not a metaphor. " Indeed.

~

Europe:

Macron sounding butch again.

Related.

"...my eyes are open and I see you now."

Old/ New Germany. If you still don't know who the real "neo-Nazis" are you're not paying attention. More here.

Jihad in Vienna: What I liked about Vienna was the culture, architecture, history, coffee and strudel. But in general, I feel that it's a super creepy place that still refuses to deal with its antisemitic legacy. Vienna pretty much freaked me out. Specifically: being a Jew riding trains in Austria and hearing the German instructions was not super fun (I don't care if it's not rational), and I didn't really dig the plethora of Arabic-speaking "Germans" and German-speaking Muslims who were pretty much everywhere. Good luck, Austria!

~

Wicked Woke Monsters:

One for the DUH file.

This is the way.

~

Human Grace:

You go, girl.

"He had lived with this music for years, unable to get anyone to hear it. Now it was finally out."

Righteous gentiles.

This is a man of G-d.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.