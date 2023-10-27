Live Around the Planet: Three Days to Trial

UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed.

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of both the University of Vermont Medical Center and the District of Columbia Superior Court. I thank viewers for their kind words and thoughtful advice about the exclusive screen premiere of my video deposition, under oath, in global warm-monger Michael E Mann's long-running defamation suit against me. You can see Part One here and Part Two here. Part Three will air tomorrow, just ahead of jury selection, which starts on Monday morning.

So, after eleven-and-a-half years of quintessentially American procedural tosspottery, I am headed for trial, somewhat against the advice of my doctors, in the capital city of the great republic. This is not the end (see you at the DC Court of Appeals, circa 2030) or even the beginning of the end (see you at the US Supreme Court, circa 2045), but it is, as Churchill would say, the end of the beginning. (Re those inevitable appeals: the judge and lawyers are already joking about them in court. What larks!)

To help you (and me) through the coming weeks, we have a special limited-edition, individually numbered SteynOnline Liberty Stick, featuring both Magna Carta and the US Constitution - so you can now wave that constitution at me, and, if you come along to that DC courthouse, maybe even bean me with it.

Nevertheless, it's Friday, so that means I'll be setting aside the trial-prep for an hour or so and conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings. And, if my wretched health refuses to cooperate, please forgive me.

You're welcome to ask me about more or less whatever's on your mind, starting with the violence in Maine and the Middle East.

~Anybody can be mired in lawsuits on one side of the Atlantic. But, at my level of the game, a chap expects to be mired on at least two sides. So I'm also happy today to take any questions on my pushback against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court over their "rulings" against me for my coverage of the Covid vaccines. The latter case is officially called:

The King on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications

But His Majesty is leaving it to me and my KC to do most of the heavy lifting. You can read our second Statement of Claim here.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important free-speech case. There are several ways, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; c) ordering a copy of my latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor. You won't regret it; or d) snapping up one of the above-mentioned limited-edition SteynOnline Liberty Sticks.

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavour to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our twenty-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, starting with participation in our weekly Q&As.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time. That's 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-four in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Kiev and Moscow, now in the same time zone if not the same country; 10.30pm in Teheran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 3am in Singapore, Honkers and Perth (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland and even deeper into Saturday in His Majesty's Dominions across the Pacific.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.