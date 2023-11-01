Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 1st

Yes, I know it's Wednesday, but it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of both the University of Vermont Medical Center and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

This should have been the third day of my trial in the aforementioned septic tank of justice. But, as you know, on the eve of jury selection, the "fourth trial judge" decided to postpone the trial on a pretext I have no reason to accept without evidence. And so, after an entirely wasted trip to America's grisly national capital, I'm now back in the North Country twiddling my thumbs. And, what with a bazillion questions from you about what's going on, I thought we might as well hold a rare midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A.

The fun starts at 4pm North American Eastern time, which is 8pm Greenwich Mean Time - because in Europe they've fallen back to winter while the Americas have not yet been sprung from summer. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

It's a terrible thing to be all psychologically and physically prepped for a long trial, as well as the additional stresses of having to spend a month in a wholly alien town you loathe - and then to have the tosspot judge yank it out from under you at the last moment. As Powerline's John Hinderaker put it, the Court's handling of this case "has been a disgrace and an embarrassment".

On today's midweek Q&A, I'm happy to take questions on the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt US "justice" system in all its revolting manifestations, whether we're talking about my case or Trump's gag order or Jenna Ellis's plea deal or whatever. But, as always, we'll broaden it out as the show goes on to whatever else is on your mind.

~I thank viewers for their kind words about SteynOnline's exclusive screen premiere of my video deposition in the matter of Mann vs Steyn. You can see Part One here, Part Two here, and the thrilling finale here.

~Anybody can be mired in lawsuits on one side of the Atlantic. But, at my level of the game, a chap expects to be mired on at least two sides. So I'm also happy today to take any questions on my pushback against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court over their "rulings" against me for my coverage of the Covid vaccines. The latter case is officially called:

The King on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications

Alas, His Majesty is leaving it to me and my KC to do most of the heavy lifting. You can read our second Statement of Claim here.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important free-speech case. There are several ways, including:

