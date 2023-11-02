Prayer and Despair

For the first time in a long time, I kind of had writer's block when thinking about how to start this week's column, and I think that is because I'm on emotional and sensory overload. I've seen too many disturbing images, watched too many unbearable interviews with bereaved families or families of hostages, and watched one too many antisemitic, pro-Hamas/Kill the Jews processions in allegedly civilized cities throughout the Western world.

I'm trying to take everything one step at a time – one day at a time – and put as many bits of light as I personally can into the darkness of our time. I know there are a lot of other people out there who are struggling and only just barely coping with what they see on our streets and in the hallowed halls of elite universities, among other places.

I'm still trying to process a lot of emotions and questions that I have about what happened in Israel. There's a great many things that I don't understand and simply cannot believe. And at the same time, I'm trying to somewhat limit my exposure to the news in order to keep myself sane and grounded in this world.

When I despair, I pray. I turn to G-d and try to feel him with me. I read Psalms, and if you're so inclined, I'd suggest Psalms 120-124 if you'd care to read them along with me over these next few days: do feel free to drop your reflections into the comments or shoot me a note.

Earlier this week, I watched an interview with Victor Davis Hanson. He said something that really encapsulated what I have been feeling since March 2020 because of the Covid tyranny, but more acutely now in the wake of the Hamas massacre on October 7th. The topic of discussion was about America and its handling (or should I say bungling) of everything of importance in the world. He said, and I paraphrase slightly, that we are seeing the world changing in front of our eyes. And that is it. That's what I'm feeling, but I confess that I felt this as a seismic thunderbolt even prior to March 2020.

I can pinpoint the feeling of the world changing when Obama announced his plans, his "deal" with Iran. I remember thinking that the world had changed at that moment, I remember where I was in my house exactly, and I think that indeed, America's cozying up to Iran under Obama then and under Obama's current third term has certainly changed the world. What I did not have on my bingo card was me rooting in any way for Saudi Arabia, but there you have it.

Something else that was quite upsetting and disturbing was hearing the Great Prophet Steyn discuss his ongoing legal nightmare, and the physical, emotional, and financial toll it has taken on him and his house. It seems clear not only as Mark has opined that the process is the punishment, but that the idea seems to be actually to murder him using the "justice system" as the weapon. It's utterly disgraceful and actually heartbreaking because the corruption is so deep and I'm not sure it's at all reversible. America was once the beacon of goodness, freedom and liberty for the entire world and now the world without American leadership is unmoored and there is chaos: we are seeing the world change in front of our eyes.

I shed several tears this week for everything described above, but also because of my futile longing for my pre-2020 life. There have been so many losses, so much change, and now so much compounded darkness abounds in our world. Let us all try to put some light into the darkness as we are able, and to help those around us who may have bigger burdens or more sorrow than us. Reach out to friends and neighbours. Open your hearts and if you are struggling, do not stay silent. It's OK to not be OK, but don't go it alone, reach out.

Lastly, I'll leave you with some gruff but sensible and excellent reality-based commentary that I endorse wholeheartedly. First, from Rabbi Dov Fischer: "Jewish College Students, Stop Whining And Grow Some", and then Kurt Schlichter: "Accept That Savagery Is the True Nature of the World And Deal With It".

When Kurt Schlichter talks about savagery and Mark talks about the barbarians, they mean this.

There are only two sides.

Pick one.

Choose wisely.

~

North America:

Shut up, kid.

American Jihad.

They don't like the new rules. And they will kill you for it.

"These kids have sh&t for brains. "

Signing up to help Gaza.

Harvard vows to do better on antisemitism. I dunno, I think they are really good at it already.

Buy more guns.

Feminists dig rape culture.

Don't send your kids to crap holes of Wokestapo indoctrination. Stop voting for Democrats. This isn't hard.

~

Israel and Jews:

I think this guy should be Prime Minister of Israel.

Hopefully he's a dead man walking.

Israel and the cultural shift.

The Son of Hamas has thoughts.

Catholics Against Antisemitism. Thank you for this.

This really hit me. RELATED: "Jewish passing the buck. "

Will Jews Return to the Ghetto?

Israel won't wait for long.

~

Europe:

Lights out.

More here.

GEE, YA THINK?!?!?

"What I remember best about those days is the shame that France felt that it was now the one country in Europe since WWII where Jewish kids could be killed in broad daylight simply because they were Jews." My, how times have changed.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Lights out, UK.

Dr. Norman Fenton: Israel and the Freedom Movement, A Personal Statement. I have also recently blocked and unfollowed quite a number of "freedom" personalities.

Not all heroes wear capes. Way to go, Lawrence Fox.

"I don't feel safe at work. "

The UK is doomed. Absolutely doomed. What a disgrace.

~

Left Wing Kooks, Their Priorities and the Results of Their Policies:

Why do they all look like this?

Celebrate Pakistani culture in Europe. Could someone please remind me why Europe "needs" immigrants such as Mr. Palani.

Ahh to be a woman in Europe...

~

Human Grace:

Amazing Grace. More on that here.

Dude!

Neo-Marxism and the End of Language.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.