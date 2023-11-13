The Future Shows Up

Today was supposed to be the start of the third week of my trial in the District of Columbia Superior Court. But, as you know, the judge yanked the thing, perhaps because he wants to break the record of his other long-running case, which is now entering its twenty-third year.

~I hope you had a good Remembrance Day or Veterans Day. I can't say that I did. As is his wont, the alleged "Leader of the Free World" was inscrutably oblivious:

Again, President Biden gets confused as he commemorates Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery. WATCH pic.twitter.com/CGJOmredWr — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 11, 2023

The "Free World" the Leader purports to lead is increasingly like that, don't you find? Stumbling around, unsure what it's doing or why it's here. In the years immediately after the Great War, "remembrance" was easy - because they were your sons, husbands, fathers, fiancés, and they're not around. Then the decades roll by, and for newer generations, even though you never met those you're "remembering", they're still your great-uncles or great-grandfathers, and thus part of the bond that connects you to your country and its inheritance.

And then a few more decades drift on and now we're all multicultural, and diversity is our strength, and a nation is no more or less than whoever happens to be standing around in it, like Gate 87 at Heathrow or LAX. And the bond is non-existent - because the Glorious Dead are not your kith and kin - and, even if they were, you've been taught since kindergarten that they were irredeemably racist and colonialist. And so we achieve the same befuddled condition as not merely Joe Biden but a fourteenth-century Middle English translation of the Book of Revelation:

Þe folk of þe werlde haþ no remembraunce of þe holy þat han ben.

Indeed.

On this morning after, the Brit Wanker Coppers of London's Metropolitan Police have been congratulating themselves on enabling both the well-guarded Remembrance observances and the far larger "pro-Palestinian" parade to go off without a hitch. They and the political class and the media are all agreed on who the real villains are. Per the Beeb:

The Met Police has condemned 'extreme violence from right-wing protesters' who it says set out to confront Saturday's pro-Palestinian march. Nine officers were injured and 126 people arrested - the 'vast majority' of whom were counter-protesters. The PM said those involved in crimes must face the full force of the law. Rishi Sunak said: 'I condemn the violent, wholly unacceptable scenes we have seen today from the EDL (English Defence League) and associated groups...'

As Veronica from Auckland predicted in our comments last week, Tommy Robinson was sprung from Twitter gaol in order that he could take the rap for any "community" "tensions" this weekend. (He might want to consider suing GB News.)

But the constabulary's striking selectivity in policing the public extends far beyond Mr Robinson. From Allison Pearson in the Telegraph:

The Home Secretary may have a point when she says the Metropolitan Police have favourites. Peter, a sweet, deeply courteous man who had been helping me hold up the British Friends of Israel banner, popped over to invite a couple of coppers to pose for a picture with our group. They declined.

On the other hand, if your kid's dolled up as a jihadist waiting to self-detonate, no problem:

Police in Hyde Park posing with a child dressed as a Hamas terrorist.@metpoliceuk is this what you expect from your officers? pic.twitter.com/QNkjmXFRcd — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) November 12, 2023

Aw, that's so cute! I do hope the lady below managed to get a nice snap with the friendly flatfeet:

How about this lady who says "death to all the Jews." pic.twitter.com/YVSVQSTUaI — Dead Ferrets (@Deadferrets) November 12, 2023

Allison Pearson noted more selectivity from London's godawful plods:

And why were so few police officers wearing poppies? It did not go unnoticed. 'You'll wear your Pride patches and badges, won't you?' jeered Jayne at some passing coppers.

If it's any consolation to Jayne, by the time that Hamas moppet grows up, the peelers will have mothballed their Pride regalia.

Yet it is surely significant, after a month in which stooped, aged Royal British Legion poppy-sellers have been bullied and shoved away from their traditional street corners and railway stations, that this hideous, treacherous constabulary could not bring itself to show any kind of solidarity with the old soldiers.

And even the Met's official evenhandedness - of trying to ensure that both the Royal British Legion and Hamas get to share the public space - is taking a side, is it not? Because it enables Islam to achieve its aim - of appropriating one of the most solemn days in the national calendar for its own purposes. Islamic supremacism does nothing by accident: the end of the Great War was also the end of the Caliphate and the dawn of a fractured Middle East under the French and the British, who promptly put a Jew in charge of their "Palestine" mandate.

Whether hijacking Armistice Day should be legal or illegal, it would not, in a healthy polity, be considered seemly. That's why I always quote the otherwise wholly forgotten Lord Moulton, Director-General of the Explosives Department during the First World War, and his observation that the health of a society is determined not by what is permitted or prevented by law but by what is self-regulated by the citizenry in "the realm of manners". In the realm of manners, the citizenry don't need a law forbidding competing groups from swamping and desecrating Armistice Day because you couldn't find enough people willing to do anything so obviously inappropriate. But multiculti diversity rots out the realm of manners - because the population no longer has enough in common to sustain social cohesion and so you need an ever bigger and more powerful state to mediate the competing interests of different identity groups.

And, of course, these groups are not static. Some are in decline, some are in the ascendant. What happened this weekend is not so very difficult to figure out. As some "niche Canadian" wrote almost two decades ago, the future belongs to those who show up. Well, on the streets of London, the future showed up.

This is the past:

Following the Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph, HRH The Princess Royal takes the salute at the March Past @RoyalFamily #RemembranceSunday pic.twitter.com/actp9WMskI — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 12, 2023

And this is the future:

The men who fought the Great War are all dead. (I am ancient enough to have known many of them.) The men who fought the Second World War are almost gone. The men who fought the Falklands War are in late middle age. Soon enough, the only old soldiers left to honour will be veterans from the unwon neocon wars of our century - men who waged war on Afghans and Iraqis and the like. Look at the demographic energy on that bridge and push it ahead another decade: Do you seriously think the tommies of Helmand and Fallujah will be able to parade through the London of 2035?

We're all familiar with those snowballing revolutions in which, over the course of a week, the army and the radio station and whatnot all switch to the incoming regime. But it can happen more incrementally too. The ruling class, even those who are not wholly bought and paid for, well understand who is the past and who is the future. So on the streets of London you can advance with impunity the proposition that, Jew-wise, we sure could use a fellow like Adolf right now:

"Hitler knew how to deal with these people" One of the pro-Hamas supporters speaks his mind on Israel on the streets of London, England. Antisemitism is on the rise globally. https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9. pic.twitter.com/xnbIKphi8X — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

But, on the other hand, if you want to go into a pub to use the bog, the coppers are all over you:

Right everyone This is what it all means Stand Together pic.twitter.com/CL7hbQ3ZCE — Alan D Miller (@alanvibe) November 11, 2023

The future belongs to those who show up:

MusIim man in Germany:" when MusIims are in majority, we would take over Germany with force.

Sharia law will be instead of Germany laws.

When Germans stand against our sharia they will be attacked.

Christians and Jews have to pay Jizya,Hindus,Buddhists have to leave or be killed" pic.twitter.com/OiN19m6DYR — Azzat Alsalem (@AzzatAlsaalem) November 4, 2023

You're not going to be able to vote your way out of this. As the state turns on you, it will be necessary to stand up and reject the constabulary and the bureaucrats and the teachers and the media and many more.

Final thought: Seventy-two per cent of Americans would not be willing to fight for their country.

Maybe because it's increasingly obvious it's no longer "their country":

Todays is Veterans Day. If this doesn't get you furious I don't know what will? pic.twitter.com/UAzyBGs2zw — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 10, 2023

