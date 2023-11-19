Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 12-18

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ On Sunday, Mark celebrated a sentimental song that was, without question, the favourite song of the war years.

~ Mark's Monday's Notebook surveyed the death of the west in real time.

~ The recent conversion of Ayaan Hirsi Ali prompted Mark's topical take on Tuesday - Onward Christian Soldiers.

~ On Wednesday's Clubland Q&A, Guest host Andrew Lawton took questions on Suella Braverman's parting shots at Rishi Sunak, the WEF's borderless dreams, and the importance of Israel juxtaposed with the awakened antisemitism across the so-called liberal world.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned with her famous links on Thursday.

Later that day Mark gave an update on The War on Free Speech.

~ On Friday, we took a look back at Mark's full-length interview with Julian Assange's brother.

~ Guadalcanal Diary was the subject of Saturday's Rick's Flicks.

