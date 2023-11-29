Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 29th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of both the University of Vermont Medical Center and the District of Columbia Superior Court. I certainly hope those three Palestinians shot in Burlington are getting better treatment from the lousy bastards at UVM than I did.

The Gaza-Vermont war aside, I'll be back for another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down a few other time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Unusually, I'm in quite an optimistic mood today, for reasons I'll explain on today's show. As always, I'm happy to take questions on any of the topics we've covered in recent days, and some of the ones we haven't. If American talk radio accurately reflects the concerns of its audience, most listeners are agog with anticipation over tomorrow's debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom. Rush's successor, Clay Travis, says Newsom will win - although win what remains the question. If you really insist on talking about that, I'll give it a go, although it may dent my newly optimistic mien.

I'm also happy to take any questions on my trial at the DC Superior Court, which has now been rescheduled for January 16th, the day after Martin Luther King Day.

Thank you also for your kind words about our exclusive screen premiere of my video deposition, under oath, in the matter of Mann vs Steyn.

~Anybody can be mired in lawsuits on one side of the Atlantic. But, at my level of the game, a chap expects to be mired on at least two sides. So I'm also happy to take any questions on my pushback against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court over their "rulings" against me for my coverage of the Covid vaccines. I stand on the truth of what I said - which is more than Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty et al can do. You can read my second Statement of Claim here.

