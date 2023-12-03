'Tis the season at SteynOnline: we have plenty of Yuletide delights over at the Steyn Store, including one of the world's merriest Christmas albums and an all-hit triple-bill. And, if you really want to treat your beloved this Christmas, there's always a stateroom on the Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise, with Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann, Bo Snerdley, Leilani Dowding, Tal Bachman and more.

~Welcome to a seasonal presentation from our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Song of the Week. Today I trace the history of a Christmas ballad that has grown and grown over the decades, as you'll hear through performances by everyone from Judy Garland to Twisted Sister.

From the Steyn archives, I'll also talk to the late Hugh Martin about writing the song, and and then invite him to play it the way he likes to hear it.

To listen to the show, simply click above.

Oh, and a video bonus. I always wanted to do a merry version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", so a couple of years back we gave it a go:

Yours truly with orchestra arranged and conducted by Kevin Amos, and peerless backing vocalists Janet Mooney, Emma Kershaw and Kate Graham.

