Goodness, Light, and Candles

Hello again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links, coming to you straight from southern Ontario within the ever Deranged Dominion, and just in time for the first candle of Chanukah tonight.

As you may or may not know, this holiday is about light triumphing over darkness and about faith, and about Jewish values triumphing over godlessness, among other things. Each night of Chanukah another candle is added, increasing the light and increasing the goodness. I previously mentioned a Rabbi who said that the Jewish response to October 7 is not "why", but "what" – what can I do as an individual, what can we do as a community, as a people, to defeat the darkness and bring more goodness and light into the world? Chanukah is a chance to do that, quite literally, with candles.

Jewish or not, it's up to all of us individually to figure out our own "what".

I was watching an Israeli television show earlier this week with Mr. C and there were two men having a conversation: one was heaping praise on the second guy for his generosity. Apparently, the second fellow (I can't remember his name unfortunately) works in the make-up and cosmetic industry, but his real passion is giving. He said he learned from his father that "giving feels good". That's the message that they heard in their house and those were his marching orders for life.

They were talking about the various individuals and organizations that this fellow supported, and then he went quiet for a moment and acknowledged that he does give a lot, but said quietly that you don't have to have a lot to give a lot.

Mr. C and I just looked at each other and said "he's right" at the same time. We were both humbled by the simplicity and sincerity of that message. Giving is not always about money and there are so many situations that no amount of money will fix. Giving of time, kind words, encouragement, a meal, tutoring, a phone call, a check in, babysitting for a new mom – there are infinite ways of giving and adding light to darkness that are not monetary.

Whatever we can give we should. Whatever makes us uniquely us is part of our mission on earth and it is precisely that which should guide us toward what we ought to be giving of ourselves to make the world a better place.

Here's hoping and praying that the miracle of Chanukah and the bright light of the candles will bring goodness into our world. We need it so badly.

Like last week, I have a little bunch of stories and links that are too good (or too bad) to get lost in the shuffle, so I'm stuffing them up here. First, Caroline Glick on the absolutely appalling head of Israeli military intelligence who has to go. Then the demonic WHO is at it again – they cannot stop being evil. This quip from Noam Blum is so good that I bookmarked it and am actually so mad at myself for not coming up with this precise wording. Related to the barbarians and the rapes is this essay on the New Red Terror and I'd also like to draw your attention to more of the testimony coming out of Israel and more eyewitness accounts of the depravity of the Hamas jihadist Nazis, and add a friendly reminder that they will do this to all infidels – not "just" Jews, so like I've said before, it's long past time to pick a side.

Lastly, a shameless plug for my own personal nomination for Man of the Year at Newsweek with soooper doooper apologies to Mark, and I totally swear that I have not received any conflicting offer to be the Official In-House Jewish Mother at X, that's totally completely NOT a thing.

Happy Chanukah to all our Jewish readers around the world and please keep the peace of Jerusalem in your prayers.

~

North America:

Good.

This is happening because your leaders want it to be happening.

The future of North America. Again, this is not "just" a Jewish issue.

Biden's America

Related: The Famed "Arab Street" Comes to America

America, I love you but this is seriously messed up.

~

Israel and Jews:

Douglas Murry: A War Diary

RELATED

"I just watched the roughly 45-minute footage of October 7th at a private screening in NYC. Here are my immediate thoughts minutes after watching it..."

The Nazi roots of Hamas.

Pallywood's Latest Blockbuster

Hamas Jihadist Nazis and their rapes.

Hamas Jihadist Nazis and their drugs.

More here.

Bearing witness.

Words that should never be written.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

TONS of good stuff in here.

~

Iran:

Take your Palestinian flag and...

~

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

The proper response to this is: up yours.

The COVID bank machine.

GOOD.

COVID was a bank machine for many.

What would we do without research? "Conclusions Real-world effectiveness of child mask mandates against SARS-CoV-2 transmission or infection has not been demonstrated with high-quality evidence. The current body of scientific data does not support masking children for protection against COVID-19."

This stinks to high heaven. More here.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Resist while you can was largely ignored. "

An interview with Professor Norman Fenton.

Tommy Robinson at the Oxford Union

The UK is screwed.

Free speech in Ireland.

~

Europe:

Oh, I see. Well that's helpful.

Eurabia: Oh, I see, they just died. I wonder what they died from? And why? Passive voice, guilty conscience, rotten soul.

Eurabia.

~

Dangerous, Evil Kooks:

They will keep doing this until they are stopped.

"Every bag of flour is cross-referenced. " The UN and the Red Cross employees are sickening, morally corrupt humans. They are the Hamas Ancillary Department. The only thing they are not doing is pulling the trigger. They are Jew-haters who take these jobs because they don't want to wash the bloodstains out of their own clothing. I vomit in their excremental direction.

Dangerous, evil, kooks.

Good question.

~

Human Grace:

I love this kid.

Mitchell Robinson: mensch

This is the way.

May G-d avenge his murder.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.