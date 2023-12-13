Live Around the Planet: Wednesday December 13th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of both the University of Vermont Medical Center and the District of Columbia Superior Court. I'm back for another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm Greenwich Mean Time.

Just over a year ago - November 28th 2022 - I had to abandon my taxi in Whitehall because the raucous Albanian Independence Day jubilations had brought London traffic to a standstill. I ran to the studio and made it with minutes to spare before The Mark Steyn Show. I then did the show while having a heart attack I did not recognise as such. (The second one, four days later, while driving through the Hautes-Alpes, I certainly did recognise.)

I won't link to that programme because it distresses me just thinking about it. But I must say I do envy this guy's far better comedic timing. Here is Turkish MP Hasan Bismet ferociously declaring to his fellow parliamentarians that Israel will suffer "the wrath of Allah". At which point Allah fells him with a massive heart attack:

Drama in the Turkish Parliament today. The MP Hasan Bismet spoke out strongly against Israel, and shouted about Israeli suffering the "wrath of Allah". Seconds later, he had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/hgLiFQdNhn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 12, 2023

That's the express check-in version of Genesis 12:3, poor fellow.

So, with Mr Bismet taking my place in the ICU, I'm happy to take any questions you might have on the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Holy Land. But, in this season of good will to all men, I'll even entertain any thoughts you might have on DeSantis falling to fourth place in New Hampshire, where a surging Nikki Haley has closed the gap with Trump to a mere twenty-seven points!!! As for the generality of the voting population, the last debate on News Nation drew less than half the viewers a certain niche Canadian guest-host used to pull when I guest-hosted for Tucker. Maybe I should throw my tuque in the ring.

~I'm also happy to take any questions on my trial at the DC Superior Court, which has now been rescheduled for January 16th, the day after Martin Luther King Day. We'll see how that works out. Meanwhile, I thank all of you who have snapped up one of our limited-edition, individually numbered (and signed) SteynOnline Liberty Sticks. The Liberty Stick features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution - so it's the perfect Christmas gift fror the constitution-waver in your family. And, amazingly enough, our Liberty Stick is not manufactured in China, but in Minnesota, Birthplace of Liberty - or anyway Birthplace of Liberty Stick. You can order one here - or enjoy it together with my book Lights Out at one low price, for the Christmas season only.

~Anybody can be mired in lawsuits on one side of the Atlantic. But, at my level of the game, a chap expects to be mired on at least two sides. So I'm also happy to take any questions on my pushback against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court over their "rulings" against me for my coverage of the vaccines. I stand on the truth of what I said - which is more than the duplicitous toads testifying before Britain's joke Covid "inquiry" can do. You can read my second Statement of Claim here.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important free-speech case. There are several ways, including:

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.