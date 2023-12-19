Goldmine Meets Landfill

Programming note: Please join me tomorrow, Wednesday, for another Clubland Q&A, when I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm GMT.

~Surprise Development of the Week:

German chancellor tests positive for COVID again, despite booster shots

"Despite"?

Meanwhile, back in the real world:

EU countries destroy €4B worth of COVID vaccines A POLITICO analysis shows that more than 200M unwanted coronavirus jabs have been dumped.

The Mark Steyn Show first reported on the dumping of Covid vaccines last year, but it's good to see the trend continuing. That "200 million" EU total is a considerable underestimate, given that certain countries - France, Greece, the Czech Republic, etc - have refused to cough up any data.

Obviously not all the unwanted "boosters" can be injected into the ailing German chancellor's shoulder, as much as one might wish it. So attempts were made to offload them on Africa. But they didn't want them either. Thus most of them will wind up shoveled into landfills. If that raises concerns that entire Swedish forests and Italian lakes will soon be coming down with Guillain–Barré Syndrome, don't worry: Ofcom will ensure you never hear about it.

The good news is that the fact that most Europeans are voting with their feet (or their arms) makes absolutely no difference to the pharmaceutical companies. Under the tongue-sarnie deal done by Cruella von der Leyen with Albert Bourla (above, in clammy embrace), Pfizer will be supplying its unwanted "vaccines" to all EU member-states for at least another four years, no matter if the uptake is zero per cent. Maybe Mr Bourla can increase his profit margin by launching Pfizer Landfills, Inc, and putting an express pipeline in from the factory to a giant hole in the ground behind the company parking lot.

Both Poland and Hungary have ceased accepting deliveries of the "vaccines", invoking the Euro-contract's force majeure clause - ie, the huge number of Ukrainian refugees in their countries. Pfizer has responded by suing them for non-payment in Brussels. After all, don't these refugees need their boosters? And in any case does force majeure even cover the Ukraine war, given that Victoria Nuland's been planning it in plain sight for a decade?

~MULTICULTURAL OUTREACH OF THE DAY (1): Long ago Enoch Powell gave what became known as his "Rivers of Blood" speech. But in the new Europe not every river is red with haemoglobin. If you were thinking of skipping turkey or goose this Christmas and going for a pork roast, you might want to reconsider:

Cultural enricher urinates on pork in Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/p3bjxvAoal — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 17, 2023

MULTICULTURAL OUTREACH OF THE DAY (2): More bodily fluids of diversity. Via my friend Leilani Dowding, a scene from Burton-upon-Trent in the English Midlands. Don't click on the "potentially sensitive content" if you're potentially sensitive - although obviously the poor young mum with a window right on the street doesn't have any choice in the matter:

This is disturbing.

This video was allegedly filmed in the midlands town of Burton-On-Trent.

Welcome to 'multicultural' Britain.

'Diversity is our strength' #TheGreatReplacement pic.twitter.com/trrA5O2LhW — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) December 13, 2023

I was rather touched to discover from the audio that "Ride a Cock Horse" can still be found on tapes of children's music in the twenty-first century. This nursery rhyme dates back at least three centuries:

Ride a cock-horse to Banbury Cross

To see a fine lady upon a white horse

Rings on her fingers and bells on her toes

She shall have music wherever she goes.

A "cock-horse" is a spirited stallion, and Banbury is a town in Oxfordshire. Indeed, the rhyme was the most famous thing about it until the grooming gangs came along. It's poignant to hear a refrain from the old England accompanying a chap from the new England riding his own cock-horse as he sees a fine lady.

I could fill this column every day with Islamic provocations against the infidel. To pluck at random:

*The Algerian yelling "Allahu Akbar!" in a Swiss grammar school. *The Jewish nursery school in the Paris suburbs breached by the usual knife-wielder: "You're a Jew," he told the headmistress. "Five of us are going to come and rape you, cut you up like they did in Gaza." The guy is still on the loose; and the school is closed, because the teacher is traumatised and the parents no longer feel their kids are safe there. *The migrants who gang-raped a woman for four hours and then urinated on her, but will be permitted to stay in Sweden because they have now "integrated". *The decapitation in Rüsselsheim am Main of everybody in the Nativity scene, up to and including the donkey.

By comparison, urinating over the pork products and masturbating in a young mum's window might seem relatively trivial. But as Leilani says:

I can't believe people have to live like this with these f*cking perverts wandering among us. I actually feel sick . I'm so upset for this woman.

"Have to live like this" is right. In economic terms, the woman on the other side of the glass is likely better off than her great-grandmother a century ago. But, unlike Rishi Rich and BoJo and "Lord" Cameron of Chipping Norton, she is insufficiently wealthy to insulate herself from the pathologies they and the rest of a decadent ruling class have loosed upon the land. She has what I believe the realtors call a "picture window". If she were Rishi Rich or Cameron or Fat Blair, the window would look out on an agreeable scene (such as is described at the Lord Privy Seal's country house in The Prisoner of Windsor). But instead she is cursed to have a VistaVision panorama of the accelerating daily degradation of a formerly functioning society.

To reprise my old line: I used to worry there'd be a civil war. Now I worry there won't be.

