They Hate You Too

Greetings and welcome to the pre-New Year's edition of Laura's Links. It also happens to be my and Mr. C's anniversary today, (it's a big one)! Mr. C asked me what I was planning to get him for our anniversary and I told him that I'd be getting him the same thing that he would be getting me. Wait for it.... aaaand it's nothing.
Now, before you get too harsh on either of us, he did actually ask me today just in case there is something that I really do want (there isn't). And I should further qualify my disclosure by saying that it is completely impossible to buy gifts for me. Things are not so important to me and I'm really not a jewelry gal, I only wear my wedding ring and an engagement ring that I inherited from my late Bubbie that I had re-set to match my wedding band (a beautiful Yemenite Jewish design). I'm also not into designer clothes with the exception of Hermes scarves – and believe it or not, after pining for one for a number of years, a reader of mine actually sent me one, and I do love it.
So the truth of the matter is that I'm not really into things. The things that I love the most in the whole world – G-d, my family and the Jewish people – have no monetary value and money cannot buy some of the only things in the universe that I want but can't have. If only money could buy the gift of speech for my special needs son. If only I could buy him the small fragment of the chromosomal protein that he is missing so that he would not have a rare deletion syndrome. Where does one go to buy one's miscarried baby? If only, if only, if only one could.
The list of what money can't buy goes on and on and I'm sure each of you out there has your own items that you could add to the list of the un-buyables and the unpurchasables. And overall of course, your health is your wealth. Now, I'm not an ascetic by any means. There are lots of little things and bigger things that I very much like. And of course, having money means having certain freedoms, more choices and also the great responsibility to help others. Anyway, given the grossly and unfortunately materialistic nature of the "holiday season", I thought maybe this could harsh the consumer mellow a bit right here up front.
A little bird suggested to me that I should consider making my intros a little longer, so I'll do that this week because I wanted to give a little Laura's Life Lesson on what is really the reason for the the Jihadi/Hamasshole disruptions and protests all over the (just barely) civilized world. First of all: Jew-hatred. Yes. D'UH. They hate the Jews. But guess what? They hate all of you non-Jews as well. They hate our civilization. They want to undo it.
There are a lot of seemingly intelligent people all over the internet commenting on these stories saying some kind of variation of this: "hey, you know this kind of thing doesn't exactly help your cause". That is such BUMPKIN SIMPLETON CRAP. Get your thinking caps on, people. Gosh at times like this I miss Rush Limbaugh. He would have been the first one to figure this all out.
They are doing this because they hate you, and because they are taking over the public square.
They are highly motivated, young and enthusiastic. They want you to feel intimidated and frustrated. They scream at you to make you feel like there is no recourse available to you. Islam is a conquering religion. It takes over public spaces, and in the most provocative and vulgar ways possible, by screaming Intifada, and shrieking the Takbir. And just a reminder: they are not screaming "G-d is Great". They are screaming that Allah is the Greatest. There's a big difference, my infidel friends, whether you acknowledge it or not.
And seriously, as for the theme of egregious provocations, has everyone really already forgotten about the Ground Zero Mosque? (Uchh, on second thought please don't answer that, I'm not sure if I can take the answer.) But fellow infidels: you don't need Waze to know that it is a very short drive from the Ground Zero Mosque to protesting the "Gaza genocide" at your local Holocaust Museum.
And please remember that in addition the Western nihilists cheering on the Islamic jihadist rapists, murders, kidnappers, baby-burnering, Official Nazi Hamas savages of Gaza, a large majority in Gaza, the "innocent civilians" of the area, are the Unofficial Nazi Savages of Hamas. You don't have to take my word for it. Take their word for it. They proudly "identify" as Hamas lovers. Plus, they are the Bradford of the Mediterranean. I mean really, what's not to love about this culture and their Western cheerleaders? Let's all really root for this "culture" and this movement.
Lastly, a reminder to please continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem where the pain and heartache is unfathomable.
Let me now wish all of our readers a very Happy New Year in advance of the festivities and celebrations.
Here's hoping 2024 will be good to us.
North America:
The Wretched of the University
Another church fire in Canada.
Ronna McDaniel reminds me of Mel Brooks in History of the World.
Ahh, the glories of socialized medicine. This guy went from wrong diagnosis to "would you like government murder" in two weeks.
HISTORY GEEK OUT: Codebreaker edition.
"Why Obama stepped in to save Harvard President Claudine Gay.
The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:
OH OK nothing to see here. Absolutely NOTHING to be concerned about, move along and shut up, peasants.
Jews and Israel:
Melanie Phillips: The Revival of an Ancient Calumny
BBBUT ISRAEL APARTHEID!?!?! AYIIIEEEEEEE.
History Geek Out: Following in Jesus' footsteps, biblical discoveries in the Holy Land.
This is amazing.
A history of feminist antisemitism.
This is so good. Natan Sharansky explains about "Our False Partners" sloooowly and clearly. Do read the whole thing.
Eve Barlow: "A little bit about me.
"Under the rules set by great powers to govern the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, anything is possible.
The year "Israelophobia" took over.
Jewish Wisdom:
American Jews: STOP BEING STUPID (really good).
On Christianity:
Finding Jesus and Christianity (this is spectacular, READ THE WHOLE THING).
The Formerly Great Britain:
Europe:
BYE BYE FRANCE, you cheese eating infidel suckers.
Russia:
Putin doesn't mess around.
Down Under:
Kooks:
The Violent Femmes (really good).
Parents who still mask their kids.
This is a good start.
Human Grace:
"Our friend, Yagil Yaakov is here. He just came back from Gaza. Can he light the menorah?"
Not Offended By Christmas. AMEN.
Shawarma! (Honestly these guys are just cutie patooties to the nth degree.)
"When the music started, she came to life.
She got 20 toddlers to the bomb shelter in 20 seconds.
