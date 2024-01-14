Two days to my trial in the DC Superior Court! That may be thrilling for some. But, if you really want to make 2024 a year to remember, there's always a stateroom on the Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise, on which we shall present, as we always do, a live-performance edition of our Song of the Week.

~For my eve-of-trial song selection, I was initially minded to choose "I Fought the Law (and the Law Won)" or some such. But a "bloody stupid case" mired for twelve years in the dysfunctional courts of the District of Columbia seems unworthy of such an honour. So instead I shall celebrate, as we have done for almost two decades each Sunday, one of the great enduring love songs - because the fundamental things apply even as the years roll by in wanker litigation.

If you missed this show's airing on Serenade Radio, here is its SteynOnline premiere - one of the most recorded songs in American music, in all forms, but written by an old-fashioned hillbilly songwriter who did not live to see how his gift to the world advanced down the decades.

To listen to the show, simply click above.

Bonus! If you saw Carol Welsman join me and Russell Malone for "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" a fortnight back, you'll know that she can freshen up the most familiar standard. So we're thrilled to present Carol's splendid arrangement of "The Glory of Love", accompanied by The Mark Steyn Show Band:

Carol Welsman was accompanied by Michel Berthiaume, drums; Jon Geary, guitar; Mathieu McConnell-Enright, bass; and Jean-Pierre Zanella, soprano sax.

