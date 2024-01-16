Day 1 in Court

And so it has begun. The trial of the century, Mann v. Steyn, is finally in court after twelve long years. And neither snow nor rain nor according to Axios, an "expansive and record-breaking Arctic air outbreak," could stop today's proceedings. Although the trial began late (due to the aforementioned "record-breaking" freeze), there is a judge, a courtroom, and almost a full jury - the whole kit and kaboodle of American jurisprudence.

Mark's fans came out en masse - in Washington, DC, no less! — which compelled the honorable Judge Irving, presiding, to scramble for an overflow room to accommodate everyone (see below if you would like to join in the fun, "IRL" as the kids say). Online was no different, with dozens listening throughout the day, including "Blunter Hiden" and "StandwithSteyn." Mark and his team appreciate the outpouring of support.

As Judge Irving told the potential jurists today, this is a case about the First Amendment and is therefore a test to see if America still values the rights enshrined in the Constitution. And speaking of the Constitution, no defendant (i.e., Mark) should have to wait 12 years to have his (or her) case heard by a jury of his (or her) peers (the Sixth Amendment), so the whole team is excited to get this show on the road.

First thing in the morning, it is expected that jury selection, or Voir Dire, will continue and then the real fun will begin with opening statements. Stay tuned and check back here often for all the latest and greatest news on the trial.

More about the trial:

All are welcome to attend. Just head down to 500 Indiana Avenue, NW. The trial is being held in Room 518. As mentioned, the courtroom today was chock-full, so the overflow room is Room 203. And if you are worried about COVID, don't be — Judge Irving assured the court today that the DC Superior Court hired a consultant to implement protocols to "stop the spread."

If you can't make it to DC (or would prefer not to visit DC, which is understandable these days), you can also watch the trial online! Use this link to watch via Webex. Or if you don't want or have Webex, you can also call in the old-fashioned way (i.e., via a telephone; instructions in the link above).

You can also buy a limited edition Liberty Stick, made in the USA just for the trial, signed by Mark to show your support. And if you want to get in touch, we'll make sure Mark gets your notes of support (and we'll even answer questions from members of the esteemed media). Just DM us at @amykmitchell on X (formerly "Twitter" as the MSM reminds us in every, single article, every single day).