Taking Them at Their Word

Hello again and welcome back to another fresh batch of Laura's Links. It is absolutely freezing here in southern Ontario and I really feel like hibernation may be the best policy for the next few days at least. Unfortunately, there's no rest for the wicked and this week was just as busy as ever. Luckily, I still made time for my Jewish studies "chevrutah" (partnership). We have been studying Psalms together, and this past week we were looking at Psalm 26 and 27. In addition, the past few Torah readings are concerned with the Jews enslaved in Egypt, the rise of Moses as leader of the Jewish people, and the Ten Plagues.

I thought I would share some of the insights from the late Lubavitcher Rebbe's commentary on the Psalms that I learned, and some other commentary on the experiences of the Jews in Egypt from Rabbi Eli Mansour of New York because they offered some very deep insights that really resonated with me.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe points out the importance of being a modest person. Moses was the epitome of a modest person. He did not even believe that he deserved to be the leader of the Jewish people because he was a stutterer. Modesty in the Jewish context does not mean that you are not aware of your gifts, and one should certainly not have false modesty about one's talents and gifts or pretend to downplay them when it is the absolute truth that they are yours.

Being a modest person means acknowledging that any gifts you have are from G-d. And it is your responsibility, as a human being created by your two parents in concert with G-d, to use your gifts to bring holiness to earth during your earthly life. G-d wanted you here, and you have a unique role to play during your lifetime. But modesty doesn't end there. Modesty, the Rebbe points out, also means understanding that even though you have done great things with your gifts, that you need to remember that G-d could have given those gifts to someone else, and that someone else could have done even more with them (!!!!). He counsels us to acknowledge our talents and gifts but to stay modest, honest and grounded.

Rabbi Mansour discusses the fact that before Jacob (Ya'akov) dies he brings all his sons before him to bless them. But then, he adds his grandsons Ephraim and Menashe into the group to be blessed. Why? There are several main reasons. The first, and more widely known is because these sons of Joseph managed to stay true to their people and culture despite being strangers in a strange land and being raised in Egypt. They did not assimilate. But also, most significantly, when Jacob blessed the brothers by putting his hands on their heads, he switched the hands meant for the younger and older brother. And because neither objected or fussed about the switch, they broke the long standing curse of bad will between brothers. They were the first set of Jewish brothers who got along. For all these reasons, when Jewish fathers bless their sons on Friday nights, they put their hands on their heads and bless them to be like Ephraim and Menashe. The girls are blessed to be like the matriarchs; Sarah, Rivkah, Rachel and Leah.

I've alluded previously to some of the torment that my family has been experiencing over the past good while, and while am still not in a position to discuss it at length publicly, and can say that one blessing among many that has come out of the tumult is closer and unbreakable ties with my siblings.

Next, a reminder to keep your pulse on Mann v Steyn, the trial of the century. It has finally, finally, FINALLY begun. For real. Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer are doing a daily podcast on the trial and Amy K. Mitchell will also be providing reports. The live web cast has been a little wonky (i.e a real bust technologically speaking), so stay up to date via Ann, Phelim and Amy and by checking in regularly right here at SteynOnline. Please keep Mark and his team in your prayers.

Lastly, a few little vignettes from the Internet that paint a (VERY VERY FUGLY) picture of where we're at right now. I'll refrain from over-editorializing (which takes MUCH restraint on my part), but just present you with these few bits that I didn't want you to miss. First of all, some public speaking by one of the head Hamas Nazis. Remember, when people tell you what they are going to do to you and what their priorities are, you should listen. You should also listen to how comprehensive and multifaceted the jihad is; political, military, economic-the works. Nothing is immune from jihad. No element of society. Don't say you didn't know.

This is a story not just of a single, American barbarian, but a picture of a society in decline. There is no commonality between people if they can behave in this way. There is an acute, cold, and demonic disregard by a great many Americans on the value and sanctity of human life. And the fact that you cannot talk about these issues honestly is part of the problem. Where are the parents, where is the family? Is this decline reversible? I am pessimistic. There is a vein of nihilism rampant in the Western world and especially among the young. There's a G-d sized hole in our universes. The vacuum of meaninglessness is being filled by violence, drugs, deviancy and frankly, Islam is also delighted to pick up the slack.

Lastly, these people are so ridiculous and pathetic. I mean the only ingredients missing in this are transgendered and Muslim. While China continues to teach its children reading, writing, arithmetic and world conquest, America obsesses about such utter dog squeeze. This is America's most dangerous export.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

Canadian citizen lays out the plans.

Nothing to see here.

Canada is just a disgusting place nowadays.

But I thought this was climate change?

Imagine being the kind of garbage human who delights in terrifying sick children undergoing cancer treatment?

But I was told the great replacement was just a right wing conspiracy?!?

This is all being done intentionally. There's nothing accidental or haphazard about the way this is happening. This is the life they want for you.

Agree. There is some power in shining sunlight on things. But as Mark always says, you can't shame shameless people into doing the right thing, you can only force them to stop doing the wrong thing.

Tell me there is a Deep State in America without telling me there is a Deep State in America.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

This repulsive, overpaid and evil gnome needs to go to prison for the rest of his midget life.

Jews and Israel:

Bravo for this one. It's a doozy!! Just a doozy! Endorsed.

Liberal Jews never thought this through. Even allegedly smart ones. Or maybe it's just hubris. They never, ever thought the crocodile would eat them last. Idiots.

ISRAEL: STOP BREAKING MY HEART. The people who did this are wicked. Absolutely wicked.

I love this guy. Honestly he should be the Prime Minister.

"George Orwell once said that if you want to identify where real political power resides, ask whom you are not allowed to criticize. In the case of Israel, that's an easy enough question to answer."

The Formerly Great Britain:

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because the people in power want it to be happening.

The future of the UK and the West in one revert's post.

Europe:

How do you say "honk honk" in German ?

Asia:

Taiwan gives a middle finger to China.

Assorted Kooks and Globalists:

They are saying it in plain sight. Interesting how she starts off with "Dear Klaus" (VOMIT).

"Like the Covid shutdowns and the riots of 2020 before them, the Hamas atrocities of October 7 revealed the ongoing moral and political catastrophe of the West."

"Using women as support animals for men's feelings still isn't working out. Who knew!?" Story here.

More of this.

I CAN'T EVEN.

Decadence.

Kathy Shaidle had a great line on this kind of thing: "Liberals: it's different when we do it."

De-transitioners speak in new movie. More here. Link here.

They know it's not true. They know we know. The point is shoving the lies down your throat and making you submit to the lies.

Human Grace:

WOW!!!

"He wasn't expected to be born alive, and his mother, Shelly, was urged on five occasions to terminate her pregnancy."

Thank you.

"It has been said that the atom bomb ended the war, but in reality, radar won the war."

A young Kohen blesses the troops.

Rest in Peace.

This is so funny, I watched it about a half a dozen times. And yes, I'm horrible. The comments-I'M DYING.

Blueprint for a good life.

DUDE! Happy birthday.

