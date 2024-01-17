Image

Ann and Phelim at the Steyn Trial

by Mark Steyn
Good morning from America's diseased and depraved capital, where the temperature is in the mid-teens (Fahrenheit). Washingtonians seem to regard that as a little on the cold side, but to a Canadian such as myself it's perfect weather for skinnydipping in the Potomac.

Today, in Courtroom 518 of the District of Columbia Superior Court, we shall (I hope) wrap up jury selection and get to opening statements and the plaintiff's first witness. Here at SteynOnline, my friend and former publicist Amy K Mitchell will be bringing you her daily Court Report every evening, and every morning Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer will be broadcasting dramatised reconstructions of key moments in the proceedings. Simply click below for their take on the first day:

Pertinent observation by Aaron Everitt:

Indeed. I was pretty wiped out by the end of the day, and the procedural folderol seemed to be taking a lot longer than it should have. But I didn't have a stroke, so I consider that a good day.

We thank everyone who's signed up for one of our limited-edition trial souvenirs: The SteynOnline Liberty Stick - that's me above with Stick Number One, flanked by Ann and Phelim. The Liberty Stick features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution - so you can wave that constitution to your heart's content. Nobody in this town seems to have heard of it, but I'm reliably informed that in smaller, more isolated communities it still rings a few bells. Every stick is signed and numbered by yours truly - and is made in the USA.

