Live Around the Planet: Friday January 19th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

January 19, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14030/live-around-the-planet-friday-january-19th Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. Week One of Mann vs Steyn at the District of Columbia Superior Court has come to a close: the judge does not sit on the last day of the week. So our Clubland Q&A, which moved to Wednesdays following His Lordship's cancellation of the last trial, is moving back to Fridays for the duration. Thus, live from America's diseased and depraved capital city, I shall be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet starting at 3pm Deep State Time/8pm Greenwich Mean Time. I'm happy to address whatever's on your mind, although, having been walled up in the dank septic tank of DC justice all week, my glimpses of the rest of the world have been minimal and a little hazy. As you'll know if you follow Amy K Mitchell's daily Court Report, yesterday was opening statements, significantly delayed by a far longer than expected jury-selection process. Over at Powerline, John Hinderaker gives his assessment of my performance: I shouldn't have worried. Mark's opening statement, delivered on his own behalf, was a bravura performance. It was bold, frequently crossing the line, I thought, from exposition into argument–proper in a closing argument, but not an opening statement. It was shrewd, too... So, in my opinion as a reformed trial lawyer, the case is off to a good start. Whether Mark can maintain the high standard he set today remains to be seen. But the day will come when he, personally, will cross-examine Michael Mann. I may have to buy a plane ticket to Washington to see it. Mr Mann's counsel yesterday informed the jury that, because he's a busy in-demand world-renowned climatologist, he won't be able to attend trial every day. But you're not to draw any inferences from that, no sirree. I'm up against not only a plaintiff's lawyer, John Williams, who plays very fast and loose with the facts, but also a judge who doesn't like me. I don't like him - although I think I've got a better reason. One year ago, he was minded to indulge Williams' attempt to kill me by requiring me to fly from France to Washington that week. As my cardiologist wrote to the court, my condition had "high potential of causing sudden cardiac death - which presumably would be in the opposition's favour". ~Re Mann's chum Bill Nye The Science Guy schmoozing the jurors, Steyn Clubber Suz writes from a delightful corner of Maine I was in just a few weeks ago: Since when are non-jurors or non-potential jurors allowed to just hang out with jurors (or potential jurors)??? Indeed, Suz. That would be open-and-shut jury-nobbling in any other courthouse I've been in around the world. But in DC, as with so many other legal conventions, it's more honoured in the breach. However, during yesterday's opening Mr Nye seemed a little uncomfortable at being besties with "the paedo enabler's pal". ~The last time I saw John Hinderaker was a little over a year ago for a drink in London, just before my health imploded. At that time, as his readers will know, John didn't think it was a great idea for Republicans to re-nominate Trump. (His current take is here.) My view was slightly different: I thought Trump reprising his 2016 shtick wasn't going to work. "He needs a second act," I said. Well, very obligingly, the corrupt Democrat-media-Deep State uniparty gave him one: indictments without end. On the day my trial opened in Washington, Trump's latest opened in New York. Litigation-a-go-go has put the wind in his sails. I wish I could say the same, but at the end of each day I'm exhausted and on the verge of collapse. Glad to see he's not. Nonetheless, we stagger on. ~An oldie but goodie opens former cabinet minister Lord Frost's Telegraph column today: 'The future belongs to those who show up.' So says the writer and commentator Mark Steyn, one of the few who warned early on about the demographic problems the rest of us are now beginning to discuss. We've left it a bit late to start "beginning" to discuss. But I hope it's true. ~Today I'm also happy to take any questions on my other legal battle - against the UK state censor Ofcom over their enforcement of the garbage Covid propaganda. It will be coming to the King's Bench Division of the English High Court sometime before the end of March. In fact, it's not altogether impossible, at the present glacial pace, that the tail-end of the Washington trial could run into the opening of the London one. As I am wont to say, I don't know whether to laugh or cry, or have a massive stroke. ~In opposition to Michael E Mann's climate-change "hockey stick", we have a limited-edition trial souvenir, the SteynOnline Liberty Stick, to help me make it through a month in the grisly American capital. The Liberty Stick features Magna Carta at one end and the US Constitution at the other, so you can shake it, according to taste, either at Ofcom censorship czars Michael Grade and Melanie Dawes or at your local Secretary of State as she removes Trump from the ballot - or at multiple Commonwealth commissars in between, such as those tormenting the Canadian truckers and throwing the book at Kiwi vaccine whistleblowers. Each Liberty Stick is individually signed and numbered by yours truly - and is made not round the back of the Wuhan Institute of Virology but by red-blooded all-American types in John Hinderaker's Minnesota. Many listeners have asked how they can support these important free-speech cases on both sides of the Atlantic. Aside from our Liberty Sticks, you're very welcome to... a) sign up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buy a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; c) order a copy of my latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it, says Kathy Gyngell); or d) treat your loved one to a once-in-a-lifetime Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise. ~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and among the additions to our ranks on the eve of trial are newbies from around the globe, from Wallowa to Wokingham, from New South Wales to Niceville, from Gillingham to Gulf Breeze. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:03 pm, Richard Caskey wrote: Twelve years in anticipation and you did not disappoint. In response to some of the critiques of your opening statement ( rambling, over the line etc.) To most of us tuned in today much of your opening was well trod ground, but for the jury and others on Mann's side this was likely the first they've ever heard most of what Mark said. Pressing the Sandusky related points was critical because that directly answers the main points of the complaint. This is chess, not checkers.

Mr. Hinderakers' appraisal ("sometimes over the line") should be dismissed. Mr. Hinderaker, who I regularly follow on Powerline along with Scott Johnson, Steven Hayward, et al, tends to be a non-Trump pearl clutcher.

He is right on about most of his topics but if there was ever a time to "cross the line" it is now. As for qualms about Mark representing himself, there is no one on the planet I would rather have in the drivers seat at this trial and the that was borne out yesterday. Keep up the great work and thanks to Ann, Phelim, and Amy for their efforts.

I just ordered my Steyn stick (full price- no discount) and it will be deployed along with all my Steyn mugs and books in my personal free speech outpost in support of this very important effort. Maybe Fridays off are a good thing? Take care Mark.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:04 pm, J B McL wrote: On Ann and Phelim's podcast they have Tom Bromhead reading your transcript. He is doing a fine job. When I first heard how they were going to be doing this, my first pick to read your part was James Earl Jones. I am curious who you might have picked to read for you?

On January 19, 2024 at 3:04 pm, Tom Gelsinon wrote: Dear Mark,

You have often noted that none of the lawfare that you and many others have been subjected to is normal or natural in a functioning democracy. It is bad enough that a powerful elite and a credulous public cheers it on, but it's hard to understand the thinking of "sensible" legal and political commenters who analyze these cases as though they were normal civil and criminal trials. I wonder what your thoughts are on what appears to be this mass self deception. Is there hope for turning back this march of the morons? In any case, your opening statement killed it, and in a normal world this farce of a trial would end tomorrow in your favor (as it should have twelve years ago). I wish you the very best of luck in the days and weeks ahead.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:05 pm, JC of Weston-super-Mare wrote: Hi Mark, I hope you are holding up under the strain of your unwanted break in DC.

I wonder if you are able to explain in general terms the main difference in the application of libel law as between the US & the UK? I understand that in the UK it is possible to lose on the facts but the plaintiffs' reputation may be such that the resultant damages award might as low as say £1. In the US however I gather that the 1st amendment plays a role in having regard to the defendant's right to free speech. How does this square with the damage to reputation aspect? Where does the onus of proof rest in your case?

I first became aware of the infamous Hockey Stick in 2008 from Christopher Booker's & Richard North's book Scared to Death: from BSE to global warming. (I dare say you knew CB from your time with the Daily Telegraph). Sadly I no longer have the book but my recollection is that Booker & North were very disparaging about Mann's work & it's disproportionate effect on "climate policy", leading me to believe that the graph had been completely discredited. The interesting point is that this pre-dated the Climategate revelations (I think the book was published in 2007). Did it's publication not attract any threats from Mann or was it simply published in the wrong jurisdiction?

Keep up the great work Mark but more importantly look after yourself.

Best regards, John Creasey

On January 19, 2024 at 3:07 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark,

I hope you are as well as can be in the cesspit of DC and that your virtuoso performance has not left you too depleted.

It is a pity indeed that your cardiac function cannot be regenerated by your little grey cells.

Enough toadying.

Have you had a chance to acquaint yourself with developments at Michaela School in London, where Katharine Birbalsingh has banned Muslim prayers and the school is now being sued by a Muslim student?

It would seem that lawfare and small c conservatism increasingly go hand in hand these days.

Have a restful weekend.

Cheers,

Chris

On January 19, 2024 at 3:09 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Naturally all eyes here are on the DC trial, and all wish you the best for that.

International developments must not be ignored, however, and some of these are disturbing. What do you think of the following? Very recently the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Bob Bauer, stated that citizens of the Alliance should be prepared for possible war with Russia. This comes shortly after a similar declaration by the government of Sweden. If these are just empty chest thumping than they likely serve no good and only inflame things. But if they're serious then we could be in a heap of trouble. All those hopes of "peace dividends" and "the end of History" were just childish twaddle. It's likely we haven't evolved much beyond the cutthroat politics of the 19th Century.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:11 pm, Jeff Estes wrote: Hi Mark,

I'm aware of your opinion regarding Trump's dim chances vs Biden; with the drumbeats getting louder to ordain Michelle Obama as the democratic party president candidate, I'd like your opinion on the results of that match up. Best of luck in your Mann case and continued recovery.

Jeff

On January 19, 2024 at 3:20 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Do you think governance in the UK would improve if we replaced every member of the House of Lords with one of the wrongfully accused sub-postmasters from the Post Office scandal?

On January 19, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Norman Fenton wrote: Mark: Is the Washington DC court (and the London court for the OFCOM case) aware - and accepting - of the fact that you are due to be away on the cruise from 24 Feb to 2 March? Or is it possible that (in either case) you could still be required to be in court during that period? I've booked the cruise so it would be nice to know you'd be certain to be on it assuming you don't have your 4th heart attack or stroke before the ship leaves.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:22 pm, Blunter Hiden wrote: Mark, thanks for the shout out in the Day One trial recap for my Blunter Hiden nom de plume Zoom login. Strangely, on subsequent days they wouldn't admit Mr. Hiden into the Zoom group. Thankfully the Rimski Korsakov nom de plume did the trick on subsequent days. Keep up the fight.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:24 pm, Bart Marcois wrote: Hi Mark -

First, it's pronounced marKOYZ, not marKWAH, in case you're interested. It's Greek, not French, in origin.

Second, Best wishes, prayers, etc. Our family continue to pray for your health and strength and vigor. We literally thank God daily for your indefatigability and determination in fighting to preserve liberty, and pray that He will preserve you.

Third, one note, and one question. Note: Please don't call Bill Nye the science guy any more. He's the engineering guy. I think it was you that first pointed that out, and I've called him that every since.

If you'll allow a question not related to either legal circus, I'd like to know some biographical information. Tell us about your education. Mann has pointed out, sneeringly that you don't have a college degree. You clearly have spent a lifetime in self-education. Please describe it, especially your years from when you first started in broadcasting (at age 14, was it?). What was the foundation of your education? I'm interested in your knowledge of music, the music industry and the lives of performers, your literary interests and your uncanny ability to find literary works that apply to current trends of the times, your technical knowledge, as well as your understanding political philosophy. Thanks.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:27 pm, Michelle Dulak wrote: You go, Mark!

Two questions: (1) is it really a good idea to tell a bunch of DC voters that their city is "diseased and depraved"? B/c Mann (or his minions) will be trolling everything you write for stuff like that.

(2) Are you actually doing this whole thing pro se?

On January 19, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Craig Macdonald wrote: Mark, I'm sure others will ask this but just in case, please, please advertise more boldly any way we can stream the court proceedings beginning Monday. Also, will your opening remarks be published anywhere? Thanks, and best of luck. You are one of a kind! Craig

On January 19, 2024 at 3:28 pm, Andrew Curl, Lexington, KY wrote: Hi Mark. I have read several reviews of your opening statement at the trial and how wonderful it was. I missed getting to hear it live. Since there is live audio and video each day through the Webex app is there a way to listen to a recording or read a transcript of the previous days events in the courtroom?

On January 19, 2024 at 3:29 pm, James Woodman wrote: Surely no one would object if Mr Steyn had a night off? His conduct this week has been heroic and his attitude is genuinely inspirational. I do wish he'd take it easy today and over the weekend though.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:30 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Trying to think of appropriate music to encourage you in this titanic struggle. How about Eye of the Tiger from the third Rocky film? The film was originally supposed to have Another One Bites the Dust by Queen but they couldn't get permission to use it.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:32 pm, Gary Beatson wrote: Mark

Are you counter-suing Mann? Could you be awarded damages if you win? I realize in DC it's highly unlikely not having swamp connections. Have they tried to disbar your lawyer yet, for the audacity of representing you?

On January 19, 2024 at 3:33 pm, Skinny wrote: Hi Mark,

Hope your holding up after your ripper of an opening statement. I'm curious where the testimony of the esteemed Dr Bradley is headed. Oh look, here I am on an ice flow, that's me trudging up the side of the mountain with 30 tons of useless equipment. Now I'm giving you a thumbs up underwater, and no,that's not the Baltimore Aquarium. I wonder if there is a way for you to photshop your head onto one of his psycophant graduate students like the lad did with Chris Christie sitting in his beach chair. Failing that, could we insert by photoshop the esteemed doctor at history's greatest disasters like Mt Vesuvius, Krakatoa,the Galveston hurricane, etc. If the pictures can somehow be posted, I'll be glad to take a crack at it. Speaking of cracks, what is with the break. You are coming off of 2 heart attacks and performing spectacularly, and this judge can't drag himself and his bathrobe to the bench for more than 3 days this week.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:36 pm, jennifer price wrote: Hi Mark can quite understand why you are exhausted by end of each day, Mr Williams' droning yesterday was both irritating and sleep inducing to get through. Now i understand the real question of your trial thanks to your and MR Rimbaughs opening pitches it appears Mr Williams is over concentrating on proving the detail of the Hockey stick data which will surely go over the head of an average Juror. Your ref to today to Lord Frost Telegraph article makes me wonder if he has read or listened to any of the real experts who are now highlighting the harm done to male and female fertility round the worl but particularly in Western highly vaccinated countries. So presumably Israel will no longer have a high birthrate following their government's Jabbathon?

Best wishes for your health through this marathon, your insight keeps us sane. Jennie and Terry Price

Littlehampton

On January 19, 2024 at 3:38 pm, Keith Farrell wrote: After more than a decade of procrastination, how can someone (Mann) suddenly produce 5400 pages of 'evidence' that may not have even existed at the outset?

On January 19, 2024 at 3:40 pm, Carol Cox wrote: Would love to ask a question but am coming up short--is this even the space in which to submit one?

But know I continue to hold you in prayer every single day--asking God to give you strength of body, sharpness of mind, and inspiration in wit. May you feel his presence, comfort, and peace, resting in the knowledge you are pursuing not only justice but the light of truth. Your decision to do this will go down forever, whether the world sees it or not.

On January 19, 2024 at 3:43 pm, Robert Fox wrote: Hi Mark,

Regarding the odd circumstances surrounding the Defense Secretary Austin and his mysterious hospitalization at the start of January, apparently the White House was caught off guard as it is claimed the "President" was not aware for several days the Secretary was admitted to Walter Reed. It seems even the Pentagon wasn't aware. I have to believe that part of the Defense Secretary's daily routine is a briefing on what is happening with the various armed conflicts in the world's hotspots. In addition, I would have to believe the Secretary's calendar contains several meetings with various parties for whatever. Wouldn't someone at the Pentagon or a White House staffer been aware Austin was missing from said meetings? I would have to believe every intelligence agency on the planet, friend and foe alike, would have been very aware that an ambulance had arrived at Austin's residence and carted him off to the hospital. Why wouldn't his boss have been aware? © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en