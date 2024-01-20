A Nobel Mann?

Mark is in Washington resting up in preparation for the resumption of his trial at the DC Superior Court on Monday morning.

In the meantime, here are Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer with their dramatised reconstruction of the last day's events, including what Powerline's John Hinderaker described as Steyn's "bravura performance" of his opening statement. Simply click below:

Mark is played by the Australian actor Thomas Bromhead, who in America is one of the voices of the Geico Gecko and is also Rocket in I Got a Rocket, and in the UK and elsewhere is perhaps best known for the legendary Neighbours. (For more on Neighbours, see Dame Edna here.) Steyn Clubbers are enjoying listening to Mr Bromhead bring Mark to life, which he could certainly use right now. We certainly hope he didn't find recreating Steyn's opening statement as exhausting as Steyn found delivering the original.

We thank everyone who's signed up for one of our limited-edition trial souvenirs: The SteynOnline Liberty Stick - which features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution. Nobody in this town appears to have heard of the latter, so it may be an entirely alien concept here. Every stick is signed and numbered by Mark - and is made in the USA.