Defendants for Life

Trials-without-end seems to be working out rather better for Trump than for Steyn. On Tuesday the former became the first man in history to sweep both Iowa and New Hampshire - and with over fifty per cent of the vote. Conservative Inc is a cause without a base.

Meanwhile, I had another frustrating day in Courtroom 518 of the District of Columbia Superior Court. In the exchanges between lawyers and the bench, there are breezy references to the coming appeal: "See you upstairs, judge!" sneered Michael E Mann's lawyer John Williams (a reference to where appellate briefs are filed) after Judge Irving rejected an unspecified and possibly even non-existent last-minute witness.

However, yesterday was also the day that, after twelve years, Mann himself took the stand to, finally, prosecute his case. Our friends Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer were there of course and here is their daily dramatisation of the key events. Click below for all the action:

Today Mann is back on the stand - and I may even get to cross-examine him, although, at the glacial pace he's drooling about the orgasmic delights of peer-review, possibly not.

We thank everyone who's signed up for one of our limited-edition trial souvenirs: The SteynOnline Liberty Stick - which features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution. Every stick is signed and numbered by yours truly - and is made in the USA. On the other hand, you may prefer a copy of my book about Mann - which, so far, the judge is declining to admit into evidence.