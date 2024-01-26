Live Around the Planet: Friday January 26th

Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard in full here.

UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it!

UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed.

Week Two of Mann vs Steyn at the District of Columbia Superior Court has come to a close: the judge does not sit on the last day of the week. So our Clubland Q&A, which moved to Wednesdays following His Lordship's cancellation of the last trial, is moving back to Fridays for the duration. Thus, live from America's diseased and depraved capital city, I shall be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet starting at 3pm Deep State Time/8pm Greenwich Mean Time.

I'm happy to address whatever's on your mind, although, having been walled up in the sweatbox of Courtroom 518 all week, my glimpses of the rest of the world have been flickering and woozy. In tribute to the plaintiff's "reconstruction" of climate records, the temperature controls in Judge Irving's court have completely broken down. The trial exhibits have begun to warp. Yesterday, I came close to passing out. As Veronica, the doyenne of Kiwi Klubbers, writes from Auckland:

Trial by Ordeal, I thought they'd gone out with the Medieval Warm Period, but clearly not - alleged wrongdoers used to have to undergo the Ordeal by Hot Water, now it's the Ordeal by Hot Courtroom. Is this what is deemed apt punishment for a modern day heretic aka 'climate denier' I wonder or is it simply further proof of Mark's old axiom that 'nothing works anymore'? Hope, weirdly, for the latter.

My cardiologist in France tells me that "even in America" it is recognised that heart patients should not be in rooms above eighty degrees Fahrenheit. And she's right. Per the British Heart Foundation:

Hot weather means your body has to work harder to keep its core temperature to normal levels, and this puts extra strain on your heart, lungs and kidneys. This means that you can be at greater risk if you have a heart condition. So it's particularly important to stay cool and hydrated.

Hard to do in an airless windowless room as the temperature heads up to ninety. Per Harvard Health:

"Climate change is giving us more, and unprecedented, heat that can be deadly, especially for people with heart disease," says Dr. Aaron Bernstein, interim director of the Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

As Michael E Mann would say, karma's a bitch.

On the other hand, courtesy of the climate activist "Ceist":

Yes, will you please stand up Mark? Like you were doing only 3 weeks ago on your New Year's Eve show?https://t.co/cd1Kc8ebf6 pic.twitter.com/m46nV3vkIi — Ceist  (@Ceist8) January 26, 2024

See how fit and healthy Mark Steyn looked during his New Year's Eve show 17 Days before Day 2 of the Mann versus Steyn trial? Was he bringing his own 'props'? A wheelchair & grey hair?

Every morning I cartwheel across the street to CrapULike and buy a vat of Just For Men (Extra-Strength Tipp-Ex). As a fellow Tweeter responds to Mr Ceist:

That would be 4 years and 3 weeks ago. It's a clip from his 2019 show.

Never glad confident New Year again. I would be grateful not to wake up in the mornings. But, alas, as Andrew Breitbart's widow and children could tell you, the suit would simply become Mann vs Estate of Steyn. As one of the lawyers sneered a couple of months back, "This case doesn't end with your death." So, for the sake of my heirs and relicts, we stagger on as the mercury climbs.

~Today I'm also happy to take any questions on my other legal battle - against the UK state censor Ofcom over their enforcement of the garbage Covid propaganda. It will be coming to the King's Bench Division of the English High Court sometime before the end of March.

In opposition to Michael E Mann's climate-change "hockey stick", we have a limited-edition trial souvenir, the SteynOnline Liberty Stick, to help me make it through a month in the grisly American capital. The Liberty Stick features Magna Carta at one end and the US Constitution at the other, so you can shake it, according to taste, either at Ofcom censorship czars Michael Grade and Melanie Dawes or at your local Secretary of State as she removes Trump from the ballot - or at multiple Commonwealth commissars in between, such as those tormenting the Canadian truckers and throwing the book at Kiwi vaccine whistleblowers.

Each Liberty Stick is individually signed and numbered by yours truly - and is made not round the back of the Wuhan Institute of Virology but by red-blooded all-American types in Minnesota.

Many listeners have asked how they can support these important cases on both sides of the Atlantic.

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and among the additions to our ranks as this trial continues are newbies from around the globe, from Vienna, Austria to Vienna, Virginia, from Gloucester, England to Gloucester, Ontario, from Cocoa Beach to Queen Creek. Whether you've joined this week for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in signing up, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.