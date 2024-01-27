Mann vs Ann

Mark is in Washington resting up in preparation for the resumption of his trial at the DC Superior Court on Monday morning - and wondering whether he'd have been better off in a New York courtroom. Oh, wait...

Jury Awards E. Jean Carroll $83.3 Million in Second Defamation Case Against Donald Trump

On the other hand, that's half of what the DC jury awarded Giuliani's plaintiffs. So it's all relative.

In the meantime, here are Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer with their dramatised reconstruction of the most recent events. In this episode, Ann herself becomes the target of Michael E Mann's snottiness. Simply click below:

Mark is played by the Australian actor Thomas Bromhead, who in America is one of the voices of the Geico Gecko and is also Rocket in I Got a Rocket, and in the UK and elsewhere is perhaps best known for the legendary Neighbours. Steyn Clubbers are enjoying listening to Mr Bromhead bring Mark to life, which he could certainly use right now.

