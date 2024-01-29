Image

Mark Steyn

Steyn: The Opening Statement

McAleer and McElhinney at the Steyn Trial

One of the highlights of the Mann vs Simberg and Steyn trial, as almost everyone agrees, has been the daily courtroom dramatisation by Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. As Mark's former GB News colleague Laurence Fox (who has been on the receiving end of a not dissimilar bit of lawfare) says:

So here is a bonus episode of their daily podcast, in which Steyn's opening statement is delivered in full by the man who has played him every day for the last fortnight: the Australian actor Thomas Bromhead, who in America is one of the voices of the Geico Gecko and is also Rocket in I Got a Rocket, and in the UK and elsewhere is perhaps best known for the legendary Neighbours. Simply click below:

While we're at it, another Steyn Cruise mainstay, Andrew Lawton, is also in Washington, and installed at the courthouse. Here's his take:

You can see Andrew on next month's Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise.

We thank everyone who's signed up for one of our limited-edition trial souvenirs: The SteynOnline Liberty Stick - which features both Magna Carta and the US Constitution. Every stick is signed and numbered by Mark - and is made in the USA.

Image

Image

Image

