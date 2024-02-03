Scientist vs Sexist

Mark is in Washington resting up for the fourth week of his trial in Courtroom 132 at the DC Superior Court, commencing on Monday at 9am.

In the meantime, here are Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer with their dramatised reconstruction of the most recent events. In this episode, Dr Judith Curry takes the stand - a woman sorely traduced by the misogynist pig Michael E Mann, who spread false rumors that she was a slut who slept her way to the top. Simply click below:

Mark is played by the Australian actor Thomas Bromhead, who in America is one of the voices of the Geico Gecko and also Rocket in I Got a Rocket, and in the UK and elsewhere is perhaps best known for the legendary Neighbours.

~More on Mann vs Steyn from Mark Steyn Cruisemate Andrew Lawton:

I am not a lawyer, but I assumed in covering a defamation trial I might be exposed to something resembling evidence of defamation. How naïve I was. Virtually every aspect of Mann's career is better now than it was before Steyn's and Simberg's blog posts were published. His salary is higher. He hangs out with celebrities such as Bill Clinton and Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom Mann testified to having a "bromance." He was then working at Penn State but is now at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania. He is making more in book royalties. If this is what harm looks like, I welcome defamation by Steyn and Simberg any day.

