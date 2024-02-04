Time Flies... When You're Having Fun?

Not quite. Tomorrow begins week four in the Trial of the Century and first up, after the Judge's ruling on last week's Rule 50 filings, Dr. Judith Curry will continue her testimony for the Defendants. If all goes according to plan, the trial is supposed to be over by week's end. We'll see.

Phelim and Ann's daily podcast of the trial continues to race up the podcast charts — last we checked it was at #6 — let's make it #1! Don't miss the latest episode, which is in fact about Dr. Curry, here. Down under, Kerry Minchin writes of the trial in the Spectator Australia:

The graph was first published in Nature magazine in 1998, starred in the 2001 IPCC report and became the poster child for global warming alarmism; it's foundational to the IPCC's climate-change case, so there are plenty of deep-pocketed left-leaning vested interests at stake.

Additional coverage of the trial includes Larry Bell in Newsmax, with this conclusion, "Whatever the final D.C court outcome, the costs behind this to all of us have already been enormous. The many billions of taxpayer money for such alarm-premised university and government climate research are a teensy pittance compared with far more costly junk science consequences of burdensome environmental and energy policies set upon crumbling foundations of public trust." And the Manhattan Contrarian has the latest on the trial here and here, shared with us by Grayson L.

While reading all of your uplifting notes and comments on X/Twitter, we were alerted that the Plaintiff was on what used to be called a Tweet Storm. We guess its now called an X Storm? That sounds a bit naughty, as Mark would say, but remember you heard the phrase here first.

Back to the "meltdown," as it was described by a reader. What caused the rant? Well firstly, Dr. Wyner destroyed the Plaintiff's case. Secondly, our friend Steve Milloy apparently upset the good doctor with this tweet. So how did Mann respond? Well, let's see, one might call it a torrid of defamatory and slanderous accusations against Steve, including that he was a deadbeat dad. Not the case, but who needs facts when "spreading rumors," as Mann put it last week, is so much more effective (see: Judith Curry). And finally, he's reposting his oldies, with a few new insults sprinkled in. This is just a sampling of his feed over the weekend:

The trial remains in Room 132 of the DC Superior Court. If you have it within your ability to support Mark, please consider becoming a member of the Mark Steyn Fan Club as the Liberty Stick has sold out due to your support! Our thanks for all the emails, offers of food, and messages!

"Mark Steyn is a treasure for humanity." — Cocoa

"Sending prayers and support for Mark Steyn and deep appreciation for all of his efforts in combatting the current climate change insanity." — P.A.

"Kudos to Mark Steyn for putting in the time, money and effort to expose this scam." — Clayton F.

"Stay strong." — Jeffrey L.