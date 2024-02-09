Image

Mark Steyn

Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Melissa Howes covered for an absent Mark, fielding questions on many aspects of global warm-monger Michael E Mann's victory over Steyn at the DC Superior Court. All that plus a song from the late Toby Keith - and the murder of a Trump official two blocks from the Steyn team's lodgings.

Click above to listen. (The audio glitches that bedevilled the live broadcast have been corrected.)

Thank you for all your kind comments these last twenty-four hours, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Mark Steyn Club, and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding the fall-out from yesterday's verdict, Melissa managed to round up an hour of Steyn Clubbers' reactions. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away.

