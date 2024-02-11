If you want to make 2024 a year to remember, you can't do better than a stateroom on the Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise, with Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black, Leilani Dowding, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer and more.

~For the last month, even as his trial has chuntered along in America's diseased and depraved capital city, Mark has maintained Sundays as an oasis. So he has continued to celebrate, as he has done for almost two decades at this time each week, the great enduring love songs of the last century - because the fundamental things apply even as the decades roll by in the dank septic tank of DC "justice".

So, on this Sunday before St Valentine's Day, here is the all-time great Valentine love song - as featured on one of Mark's Serenade Radio shows, here receiving its SteynOnline premiere. Mark tells the story of a Rodgers & Hart standard, plays versions by Chet Baker, Linda Ronstadt, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Elvis Costello, Mary Martin and more - and recounts the tragic end of its brilliant lyricist.

To listen to the show, simply click above.

