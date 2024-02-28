Image

A Republic in Decline

by Laura Rosen Cohen
Thank you to all the Mark Steyn Club members who sent in questions for today's live Clubland Q&A with guest host Laura Rosen Cohen.

With Mark and his incredible guests still getting some sun and sailing the high seas, Laura took questions on the decline of the American Republic, Israel, and if we in the West are totally screwed (spoiler alert: yes).

If you missed today's edition live around the planet, here's the action replay.

To those of you out there who have been asking how you can support Mark in his free speech battles, and the upcoming case against Ofcom in the UK, the best way to do so is by purchasing a SteynOnline Gift Certificate, a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership for yourself or a friend or ordering a copy of Mark's latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor.

We hope you enjoy the show.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

Image

Image

