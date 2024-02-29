Ceasefire ...or Surrender?

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. It was another really busy week for me because in addition to all my regular duties and responsibilities, I was involved in the Zionist occcupaayyyshun of the microphone at SteynOnline for the live Clubland Q&A. As Mark and friends are still floating along under the sun on the Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise, we had a nice hour of civilizational decline, a few laughs and even a dinner suggestion from me (Alison Roman's Caramelized Shallot Pasta, otherwise known as "The Pasta" in case you missed it).

I had occasion a couple of weeks ago to give two separate individuals a relatively comprehensive update of just some of what's been going on in my life for two completely different reasons. Afterwards, I felt pretty crummy and it got me thinking, how can talk therapy be a good thing? And I'm not being facetious. Does it work? I'm generally pretty skeptical about it, but more open to the idea that some people feel better talking to "a professional" about their issues and that sometimes it helps. I generally like doing things to make me feel better, not just talking about things. I prefer looking forward and not backward.

A long time ago, a male friend told me that as his marriage was breaking up, his wife suggested they go to counseling. I generally believe that counseling is the last and official stage of "let's give it the old college try" kabuki before divorce. I think the divorce lawyers are already engaged at this point with the retainers all fired up. Anyway, my friend, who knew his marriage was doomed, said to his wife "I don't need a mean lesbian in an ugly sweater to tell me I'm an asshole, I know I'm an asshole." And, that's pretty much where I'm at with therapy and helpy people in general.

I did even just read a book about trauma and memory that a friend recommended. It also made me feel bad but I'm determined to keep an open mind and am interested in hearing about others' experiences. .

I got a little hot under the collar on the Q&A talking about antisemitism, the American and global demands for an Israeli ceasefire (i.e. surrender and loss and to reward Hamas) and the Palestinian cause in general. I'm tired trying to explain, like this X user, that "Its not about Palestine, its an act of domination and i will keep repeating and reminding this."And for an excellent 360 view, I would urge you to read this essay at Commentary by Seth Mandel on why the sadism and Nazi level antisemitism of the Palestinians is a world concern.

Mark Steyn has a great line about how when Iran nukes us, we (in the West) will still be talking about transgendered bathrooms. As always, he was a man ahead of his time. The reality now, of course, is that most allegedly normal places in the Western world now have transgendered bathrooms. What I mean by that is that anyone can claim to be the opposite sex and go into the other's bathrooms, change rooms and other single-sex spaces. Mark's line is about decadence, and the esoteric faculty lounge problems that the eunuch media puts front and center to distract us from the real issues. America is on the decline. We are watching the decline of the Republic in our lifetimes. And while Americans are dying from Chinese and Mexican poison every single day, and the invaders brag about their little human gold mines, we will still be talking about pronouns and whatnot.

Lastly, for your consideration, my latest at Newsweek: Elder Abuse Is A Crime, Yet We're All Watching It Happen to Joe Biden.

North America:

The invasion continues.

Sleepy Formaldehyde Joe.

Blue laws for red citizens.

GOOD.

RELATED

You can't shame the shameless.

"What is happening to medical students?"

This is happening because your leaders want it to be happening. I don't think it's reversible.

Betrayal. Trump is 100% correct.

NOPE.

Yup. It's out of control.

These are the people you are supposed to trust when you are in danger.

Jews and Israel:

The trouble with defining genocide.

"It seems to me that the systematic evil of these atrocities — their brutality, degradation, and sickness — at least equals and may exceed that of the "Final Solution" implemented by the Nazis."

RELATED

Mazel Tov!

Meet Lucy Aharish.

This is not normal. Unfortunately, Israel has normalized this by tolerating it.

The Nakba of Palestinian leadership.

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Yesterday was a dark day for our democracy..."

The UK is dead. This is repulsive.

RELATED

Also related.

"Are Islamists in Charge of Britain?". Yes. BUT what's an "Islamist"? Asking for a friend. Are there Jewists? Christianists?

RELATED

Who is watching the watchmen?

Europe:

HEARTACHE: A 60 Minutes feature about the glories of diversity in Sweden goes horribly wrong.

Communists.

Christianity:

Horrendous.

Pakistan:

Such. A. Sh-thole.

Abusive Gender Kooks and Trans:

Always the people you least suspect, right?!?!?!

Absolutely demonically evil.

Always, always, always the people you least suspect!!!

Human Grace:

Beautiful writing, as always.

How I switched from Democrat to full on Republican.

The craziest duck story!

"Per my last e-mail..." (so funny, hahahaha).

"Take them out for a cup of coffee. "

The cuddler.

Why the luxury life feels alien.

