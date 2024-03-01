Steyn on the Media

Greetings from The Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise, where we are presently sailing from Cozumel back to Florida, in the company of Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black, Samantha Smith and other special guests.

By common consent, the best coverage of my recent trial in the hellhole of the District of Columbia Superior Court was from everyone's favourite Irish chancers, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. So we were delighted to welcome Ann and Phelim among our shipmates - and even more pleased when, in the course of our voyage, they turned the tables and interviewed yours truly for a special edition of The Ann & Phelim Scoop.

The main theme of our conversation was the woeful state of the American media, but we touched on other topics too. Click below to view:

The Mann vs Steyn case staggers on to its thirteenth year and the appellate phase. Yours truly staggers on to Steyn vs Ofcom in the English High Court in June. I thank everyone for their messages of encouragement this last grim month or so. And I especially thank all those who've opted to treat a chum to a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.