When Pushka Comes to Shove

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Normally, I like to share a little bit of what's happened to me and my house over the past week. But this week, I want to share with you a little bit of what being Jewish in Canada is like nowadays. This is what was happening in my neck of the woods. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has literally cast his lot with the Local Union of Amalgamated Hitler Fans. It's absolutely disgusting.

The Official Jews here are, of course, in complete denial about how bad things are getting here in Canada. They are so pathetic that they don't even tag the PM in their lame, wimpy, gutless, eunuch social media posts. They are so busy shilling for censorship to notice the writing on the wall. They are the kind of Official Jews that are totally OK with what I call the "antisemitism but Islamophobia" "concern" about antisemitism. I'm so annoyed, but alas, what else is new? I've been ranting about this for so many years, into the wind it seems.

~

On a brighter note, do you remember when I wrote about the magnificent big bird that I spotted while at the swimming pool with my son? Mr. C and I thought it was an eagle, but then thought how could it be an eagle? Or maybe it's a big owl? But how could it be an owl? WELL MY FRIENDS: mystery solved.

~

Lastly for this week, I've been re-reading an incredible biography of the Lubavitcher Rabbi (the "Rebbe"): Turning Judaism Outward: A Biography of the Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson. I'm not a Hassidic Jew, but I love the Rebbe and am so inspired by him. I'd highly recommend this book to everyone – Jews and non-Jews alike – because there are so many incredible lessons in it, for all of humanity. Trust me on this.

One particular lesson that the Rebbe wanted to get across to the world was the importance of the Seven Noahide Laws. He also talked a great deal about recognizing what your particular gifts are, using them for the betterment of humanity, and using your particular platform(s) for good. The Seventh Noahide Law pertains to justice, and establishing courts of justice. The word "charity" is not exactly the same as the Jewish concept of Tzedakah. It's the closest word possible, but Tzedakah has, in its roots, the root TZ/D/K which is justice.

I got multiple messages over the week about these particular things from many different directions (some will sound kinda crazy if I say them out loud), so I feel I have to speak up this week for Tzedakah. I'd like to encourage you to open your hearts and change purses on a regular basis if you don't already and even keep little charity boxes (we call them "pushkas" in Yiddish, and the roots of the term seem to go back to the Polish word for tin can: puszka) handy at home like those pictured from my home.

The Rebbe even encouraged parents of special needs kids to put Tzedakah boxes in their rooms (whether at home or hospital/institution) to encourage other people to give charity in their merit. He was so ahead of his time. Nobody is above giving. Nobody has nothing to give. I know we've talked about our respective favorite charities before, but I'd like to encourage you to build your own "pushkas". We keep a stash of coins right beside the boxes, to remind us to give (daily is best), but in Jewish households, the moments just before lighting Shabbat candles is a particularly auspicious time to give.

As usual, I have lots of other stuff going on – too much to write about here, but I look forward to hearing your thoughts on giving and me in my current incarnation as the pushy Jewish mother, pushing you to make "pushkas".

Have a great weekend. See you in the comments.

~

North America:

America enters the Samizdat era.

This is pure evil.

America is not a trustworthy ally. More on that here and here. Biden explains.

Absolutely disgraceful. Pray for all the children needing good, safe homes.

California really is a terrible place. What are they going to do when the money runs out, and all the productive people leave-and there's no money to redistribute?

Shoot the messenger. More here, with this killer bit: "It took us a while to understand it, but once we did everything started making sense: Our friends did not have a problem with our politics, they had a problem with our identity. Our friends were willing to overlook the fact that we were Jewish Israelis, but only so long as we shut up about it."

This podcast is really good. Abigail Shrier has a new book out: Bad Therapy: Why The Kids Aren't Growing Up, and she spoke to Brendan O'Neill about it on his podcast.

Harvard Tramples the Truth

~

Jews and Israel:

The Israeli general who believes in winning wars.

The Stronghold (this one made me cry).

Jews for Jihad are the worst.

Douglas Murray on antisemitism.

Just a prelude.

The Left's Sickening Betrayal of Israeli Women (must read). What Batya argues is not just applicable to Israeli women. This is what the left will do to all women in civilized, Western countries.

Bummer I can only love this post once.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Britain is a no-go zone for Jews. This is irreparable.

RELATED

Ireland: the people had enough.

Barbarians

~

Europe:

Screw Amsterdam. I haven't issued a call recently to burn down the Anne Frank house, but now's as good a time as ever to reiterate that sentiment of mine.

~

Russia:

Killing Nalvany.

~

Barbarians:

"Divorced at 9." Pakistan is such a colossal sh*thole. It's only exports are misery, consanguineal marriage with collateral birth defects and antisemitism.

~

Wicked Perverted Kooks and Groomers:

ALWAYS THE PEOPLE YOU LEAST EXPECT RIGHT?

Oh nothing to see here.

Correct.

SICK SICK SICK

~

Human and Equine Grace:

Ain't love grand.

Mazel Tov!

The best barista in the world.

Father and daughter, together to the last dance. (More here.)

He made me feel like me again.

