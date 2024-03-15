Per Ardua ad AstraZeneca

Programming note: Please join us this weekend for a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

~As you know, on June 11th my latest exciting lawsuit, The King (upon the Application of Mark Steyn) vs Ofcom, comes to the High Court of England. (Don't know which courtroom yet - KB VII, VIII, something-or-other - but hope to see you there.) Ofcom is the UK media censor, and it has twice ruled against The Mark Steyn Show for our coverage of the Covid vaccines.

Yet oddly enough the Steyn Show's impermissible and unlawful 2022 vaccine coverage holds up - and the contemporaneous Ofcom-compliant propaganda of the pom-pom girls at Good Morning Britain and the other telly and radio oulets doesn't. Over at the indispensable Conservative Woman, our friend Kathy Gyngell has been going through the latest numbers from the UK's execrable Medicine and Healthcare Regulatory Agency - and reports that, even with dramatically lower uptake, people are still dying from the vax:

There were 39 additional such fatality reports in the last four-week period. Bear in mind these are acknowledged by the MHRA itself as likely to be but 10 per cent of the true figure (as with all the categories of events)... For this last report Jenny [Brown] delved deeper into the AstraZeneca figures. Of the above mentioned 39 new fatalities recorded since the last report four weeks ago, she found that 30 of these are from the AstraZeneca dataset...

Hold that thought: according to the MHRA numbers, three-quarters of all reported fatalities in the last four-week period are from one particular vaccine.

AstraZeneca, you'll recall, was Boris Johnson's "great British success story". Even by the profligate standards of his revolting ministry, there were instant knighthoods and damehoods all round for anyone remotely connected with this thing - notwithstanding that within a few weeks there were indications something was badly amiss. The first shot was administered to a member of the public on January 4th 2021. Our friend Charlotte Wright lost her husband Stephen to the all but mandatory "vaccine" on January 26th.

Just one month after that initial UK jab - February 7th 2021 - South Africa became the first country to "suspend" the AstraZeneca shot. A study by the University of the Witwatersrand had found that it gave "minimal protection" against infection, so it was, at best, useless. Within six weeks - March 21st - the South African government had cancelled the AZ permanently and re-sold its vast stock to fourteen other countries.

One day after SA's initial suspension - February 8th 2021 - Boris Johnson pooh-poohed the Witwatersrand study and insisted, with all his usual indestructible bluster, that he was "very confident in all the vaccines". The Deputy Public Health Officer of England, Jonathan Van-Tam, declared that, regardless of this study, he felt the AZ was "rather likely to have an effect on severe disease" and emphasised that his advice to those "on the edge" about getting the jab was "very simple": Do not delay, get the shot - and, even if it turns out the South Africans are right, you can always get a newer, better shot a few months down the line.

As the loyal public servant's reward for staying relentlessly on message, Gongmeister Boris elevated Professor Van-Tam to Sir Jonathan Van-Tam in the New Year Honours. The bad news is that the latest beneficiary of Johnson's knighthoods-a-go-go incontinence was, alas, unable to attend the scheduled ceremony at Buckingham Palace because he had himself been stricken by the Covid. The good news is that Sir Jonathan is now a "senior medical consultant" to vax powerhouse Moderna.

Well dome, Van-Tam! By this point, however, much of the rest of the planet had long concluded, like South Africa, that Boris's breakthrough triumph for "Global Britain" was not for them. On May 12th 2021 the Norwegian prime minister announced that the government was nixing the AZ shot completely. Other countries quickly followed:

AstraZeneca is no longer available in Australia.

Two years ago, when The Mark Steyn Show began telling the stories of Stephen Wright and the many other victims of the vax, we did as we are obligated to do by Ofcom, and asked AstraZeneca for a response - night after night after night, over and over and over. They never once responded. So all we could do was show B-roll of their corporate HQ and the executive parking lot. This is one of the ways that Ofcom's "rules" are used to kill inconvenient stories: the requirement for "due impartiality" becomes difficult when one side simply declines to participate. Yet at the same time as AstraZeneca was refusing to reply to our requests for interviews (or even statements), it was diligently sending its lawyers to sit in on the proliferating number of coroners' inquests up and down the land.

One year after we first told Charlotte Wright's story, the coroner's court in Southwark found that her late husband had indeed been killed by the AstraZeneca - and, although the Steyn Show was the lone TV crew live at the courthouse, the UK media and even The New York Times found themselves obliged at least to report the news.

By then AstraZeneca was no longer available - I don't mean just in South Africa or Norway or Australia, but even in the UK "the Great British Success Story" had been quietly dropped. The knighthoods are forever, but the vaccine is history - and Sir Jonathan's totally scientific conviction that the AZ is "rather likely" to do wonders for you is no longer operative. Nobody has had a shot of the AstraZeneca since 2022.

And yet, two years on, seventy-seven per cent of the reported deaths for the last four-week period are from the AZ. As Kathy Gyngell concludes:

The implications of this are hugely disturbing given that the government stopped ordering AstraZeneca in 2022 (the NHS announced that it was no longer available for its autumn booster programme of that year). That means no one will have received a AZ vaccine since before then, suggesting that those poor souls who have died recently had a horrible, drawn-out illness and death. I wonder what the two Dames most responsible – Dame Sarah Gilbert and Dame June Raine – feel about that? They should not be able to sleep.

Oh, I would bet they sleep like babies. Boris? The corpse count doesn't bother him in Ukraine; why would it closer to home? You can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, and all that.

The most benign explanation for the AstraZeneca is that, as the Witwatersrand study found, it's just useless - a total flop. I would imagine BoJo and Sir Jonathan knew that around the same time the Wit lads did, but had too much national prestige invested in this innovative avatar for "Global Britain". So the flop became a scam.

And at some point, certainly before the Steyn Show did, British officialdom became aware that the AstraZeneca had killed and crippled people. So the scam became a threat.

And yet Dame Sarah said not a word, and Boris's public-health wallahs kept insisting you still need to get it pronto. At which point, the threat became a crime.

For which there needs to be an investigation, and prosecutions, and sentences.

If I were one of the UK media's legions of pom-pom girls, I'd square the circle this way: Oh, yeah, there's lots of great Covid vaccines out there and they've saved millions - billions! - of lives. But it's been a couple of years now, and enough time has elapsed for us to admit there might be a few problems with this particular one ...which isn't even available anymore. And anyway, it was all Boris's fault. So this wouldn't have happened had Sir Kerr been in charge...

The fact that they can't even do that tells you how totally all-in they are on the maintenance of the narrative.

As it is, The Conservative Woman's takeaway ought to be shocking:

Two years after the last shot, the AstraZeneca is still killing people.

UPDATE! Norman Fenton adds:

While he correctly says nobody in the UK has had the AstraZeneca jab since 2022, it was quietly withdrawn in the UK as early as May 2021 when it was no longer supplied to GPs unless a patient explicitly demanded it.

