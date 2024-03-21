Constitutional Fetishism

Hello again and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. I spoke a little bit last week about the general climate for Jews in Canada, and guess what? It's not getting much better. Check this out. I hope all the Jews that voted for the Liberals are extremely pleased with themselves. Canada has deteriorated so dramatically in Justin Trudeau's reign that it is really hard to itemize and describe all the wreckage precisely. And every time I think I've seen the worst of the decadent, nihilistic downward trend in Canada, I find something in the news that's even worse than the item before. Canada is a Culture of Death. Things are obviously not much better in America, and the lies, chaos and implosion there, as Glenn Greenwald puts it correctly, is a choice.

~

Speaking of the rot in America, I wish someone could explain to me why all the rock-ribbed conservatives, and various Constitooooty toooot toooty tootution originalists/fetishist and Republicans like losing so much and have such little media savvy? Could someone explain to me why, when the Democrats LITERALLY EXPLAIN AND BRAG about their smear and lie playbook, why it takes a Z-list uppity Jewish mother from suburban Canada to try to get the word out because I randomly spotted a post on X? I mean, with all the gazillions of dollars in all the think tanks and non-profits and the actual GOP media infrastructure, they cannot come up with a strategy to deal with wicked, lying, lefty dogsqueeze like this? Maybe Rona McUseless spent all the media budget on flowers and limos.

~

Two other bits for your consideration. One, yes. That is their weapon. It's not such a big secret. As Mark Steyn always says, demographics are destiny and the future belongs to those who show up, etc. Another bit of wisdom I spotted over the week is this. I really like it. Wise words. Accurate.

~

Lastly, in Jew News: today (Thursday) is the Fast of Esther, prelude to the holiday of Purim. I'm trying to summon up some joyful holiday vibes, but the ghosts of October 7th, thoughts of the hostages and all the soldiers and others we (as a people) have lost makes it really challenging. If I get a burst of energy tomorrow I will make a batch of Hamentashen, and put together a few of the little packages of food, as per tradition. Mr. C is in charge of the charitable donation part of the holiday.

Real life remains really busy, and some days present challenges that can only be navigated with extensive and heartfelt conversations with G-d, and Psalms. Here's hoping the miracles of Purim will bring good tidings and a return of all the hostages and comfort to the mourners.

Please keep the hostages, and all the bereaved families in your prayers.

Have a good weekend, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Imagine my surprise.

American jihad.

Elections have consequences. New York is a failed state. More on that here.

Preparing for Canada as North Korea.

I like this.

Joe Biden's America: "Per DHS sources to me & @ GriffJenkins, the Haitian man arrested for raping a 15 y/o disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts Wednesday night came to the U.S. via the Biden admin's parole program for Haitians, which allowed him to fly into JFK airport in NYC direct from Haiti in June 2023 w/ a 2 year parole grant."

This is happening because the people in charge of America want it to happen to your children.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OOOOH I SEE

OH. OK.

~

Jews and Israel:

Natan Sharansky's thoughts.

A price must be paid. As of right now, as far as I can tell, not a single commander has been ousted for their colossal failure. Not one.

The Trojan Pier for Gaza.

About the red hands.

Yes.

My Idiot People.

Yes. Guns & Moses is the only way.

A good start.

Correct: "Biden Administration Seeking to Overthrow Israeli Government to Save Hamas"

"Former Israeli General Yaakov Amidror discusses the Israeli dilemma regarding a potential war with Hezbollah in Lebanon in a recent lecture. "

Facing Hate in Berlin (fabulous).

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Guys, this is so funny, I have already watched it about half a dozen times.

Evil is victorious when you swallow the lies. Living in truth is a real antidote.

~

Europe:

"Marriage is sexy. Family is sexy." Lots of sexy happening in Hungary!

Merkel policies have consequences.

~

Barbarians:

Demonic.

~

Perverted Pedophile Kooks, Wokestapo and Trans:

Always the ones you least suspect, right?

What would we do without research studies?

Presented without commentary.

This is literally the kind of thing I joked about only about five minutes ago, and now we are supposed to take it seriously. Anyway, this person is apparently Jewish and not Muslim and has all their limbs, so I guess my jokes are still better.

It's evil. That is all.

~

Human Grace:

EXACTLY

An interview about letters.

Even in the most concealed of places, Hashem can be found there. (Transliterated and English lyrics here, more source material here.)

Yes. It has to be worth your life.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.