Live As It Happens: The Death of Your Nation

~Jeb Bush, then the presumed Republican presidential nominee, famously described illegal immigration as "an act of love". Because that's how these right-wing haters like to talk. As acts of love go, it doesn't appear to be entirely consensual:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The above happened in a country where law enforcement is not shy about using lethal force if you're pulled over for a busted tail-light and reach too suddenly for the insurance card in your glove-box. If you're a frail septuagenarian with a cane who likes mouthing off on Facebook, the FBI will come round to "serve a warrant" and you'll be carried out by the handles.

And, even when it's non-lethal force, the state enjoys using it on you, good and hard. If you're a New Hampshire teenager returning from a bagpipe competition in Quebec, the hilariously misnamed "Customs & Border Protection" will confiscate your pipes and tell you you're "never going to see them again".

Likewise, you'll never see your Kinder Eggs again, not if they contain a "non-nutritive embed". Instead of delicious chocolate and a fun toy, you'll be spending the Easter weekend playing with your official Department of Homeland Security "Custody Receipt for Seized Property and Evidence" ("Est. Dom. Value $7.50″).

But that's the northern border. At the southern border, thousands of non-nutritive types are embedded in America's body politic every day of the week. And, unlike the Canadian frontier, the MS-13 Pipes and Drum Corps and the Ramadan Kinder Egg Collectibles sales team can just stroll in through the express check-in. And, if it's insufficiently express, they'll just overrun your so-called National Guard.

"National Guard"... "Homeland Security"... "Border Protection"... Don't you think these big butch names are too risible to utter with a straight face in Joe Biden's America? In fairness to those Texas Guardsmen who got their asses handed to them, that's all their presence is for. This very week, the Supreme Court - you know, that bench with the six-three majority of rock-ribbed "conservative" judges - once again enjoined Texas officials from impeding the ongoing invasion of the United States.

Which is what it is:

A record high of at least 6.3 million migrants have been held crossing illegally into the US since Mr Biden took office in 2021.

Six-point-three million? When Donald Trump mused aloud on why America only got immigrants from bleephole countries rather than Norway, he was missing a very obvious point: even if all five million Norwegians were to move to the US (which they have absolutely no reason to do), it would be a mere drop in the ocean of the Uniparty's ongoing demographic transformation of the country. For virtually the entire century, the media have referred routinely to an apparently static "undocumented" population of approximately twelve million. Even though whoever's waggling the dead husk of a moth-eaten sock-puppet that purports to be your president has added another 6.3 million "newcomers" just in the last three years, your average reporter still breezily cites that twelve mil. Every day, five thousand illegal immigrants are released into America, yet the total remains twelve million, now and forever.

But let's play along and suppose that that 6.3 million is accurate, rather than the under-count it surely is: That's a million more than the entire citizenry of Denmark or Singapore or Finland, Ireland, New Zealand... Joe Biden's handlers have imported the equivalent of the young male populations of three or four nations into your country in just three years. That's an existential crisis: whatever large portions of the fruited plain are like after another decade of this, it will not be anything recognisable as "America".

Six-point-three million is New Hampshire plus Montana, the Dakotas, Alaska, Wyoming... You wonder why the Democrats are so keen to get rid of the Electoral College? Because they're importing three new states every year. So how do you think a straight up-and-down vote for president will go? There's a new Vermont every three months, so all those NPR-listening Ben & Jerry types are cheering their imminent demographic irrelevance, but it's all for the greater good, right?

This is the death of your nation. As I had occasion to reflect after my demographic bestseller, millions of people are, alas, innumerate - at least when it comes to grasping how little time a trend-line has to continue for before it becomes irreversible. So the above video ought to be clarifying in its simplicity: it is the suicide of a once great nation in real time. How much longer are Americans going to put up with it? And, come to that, put up with media sophistry that says it's fake news that the latest phony-baloney bipartisan legislation agrees to let in 5,000 illegals a day... Actually, no, say the "fact-checkers": it agrees to permit the use of emergency powers if 8,500 fine upstanding members of the Undocumented-American community enter in a single twenty-four hours.

Gosh, that's impressive: 8,500 per diem is over three million a year - or half the population of the Congo. If illegal immigration is "an act of love", Americans are the biggest nymphomaniacs on the planet.

Look at that video: Jeb's "act of love" is an abusive spouse punching your lights out, and you insisting oh, but he means well really.

Ah, but don't worry: they'll still be seizing your bagpipes at the northern border and offing social-media blowhards. Because, even as it degenerates into a global laughingstock, the 24/7 panopticon security state still knows how to take it out on its own law-abiding citizenry...

