Praying at the Altar of Trans

Hello again one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

I hope all of our Christian readers had a blessed and happy Easter, despite the godless and evil nutcases at the White House and of the Trudeau government doing their very best to ensure that Easter was either ignored and/or completely insulted as the Wokestapo pagan leadership masses of the decaying, shriveling West prayed at their transgender altars and bayed like rapid demonic hyenas at their moon gods. You cannot have a Christian-based country without Christianity. Just saying. Anyway, I know what you're thinking, that there's really nothing like hearing an uppity Jewish mother rant about Easter. I see your dismay and concern, so I'll raise you this excellent X post from James Lindsay: Lindsay's comments on the affair are much, much better than anything I could put together so do read the whole thing.

Also, you know how I always say that the (seemingly) Jewish stuff is not just about Jews. Well, voila! As Caroline Glick helpfully reminded us all his week: first the Saturday people, then the Sunday people. These nihilistic, jihadist barbarians and their repulsive cheerleaders hate you and want to take down BEEEEEG SATAN just as much as LEEETLE SATAN.

And now let's get into some other little bits and pieces that are on my radar and that I don't want you to miss.

~

First of all, remember how I said that when I think that I have found the most ridiculous or disgusting article and then I have to remind myself that there is actually no low bar? I think this is definitely getting close to the championship level of Wokestapo madness, but you know feel free to tell me what you think. Ontario is a decrepit and craptacular wasteland, but it's just fabulous to know what the end result of socialized medicine really is and what the government's priority is. So behold: Ontario court to decide on case of vaginoplasty patient keeping his penis. Yes, that's really a thing. It's the whole "have a pole and a hole" school of socialized trans-medicine. Not sure what else I can possibly say about this that can add anything of value to this most important policy conversation, except maybe this human wants both the pole and the hole in order to be a living example of "f--king" himself entirely and completely. I guess the best thing to do is simply to pray for him.

~

Random bits: Not a great situation here: RIP VDARE and President Trump is correct on this.

~

I'll sign off for now.

Me and Mr. C had a pretty tiring day as we had to take our special needs son to one of his least favourite places on the planet: the dental clinic. I was dreading this cleaning appointment and even though it went relatively well, it just kicked the f*cking kishkes out of us. As you can well imagine, my son did not exactly love having this particular activity on his afternoon dance card so I'm going to nurse the remaining threads of my anticipatory stress and post-appointment blahs with a cup of tea and some mindless social media doomscrolling or online retail therapy!

Later taters.

Have a good weekend.

~

North America:

Oregon's Culture of Death

Can we call this an invasion yet? This is The Camp of the Saints California version.

I have some issues with surrogacy.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH. I SEE.

~

Israel and Jews:

Biden's war against the Jews (long, must read). To be fair, I don't think it's Biden's war because he literally has the mental competency of a grapefruit. It's Obama's war.

Bearing witness.

Feminists and Hamas' sexual violence. You can read the whole thing but my hot take on this is that the feminists dig it.

They don't call us stiff-necked for nothing. This is literally snatching defeat out of the hands of victory.

What is Jewish food?

~

Big Tech and Media:

Google really sucks. Every time I read a story like this I am even more grateful that Elon Musk bought Twitter.

This is absolutely perfect. This is the elite, snobbish, idiot, disgusting media in a nutshell. Watch the whole thing.

Shame on The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism. Disgusting.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Britain is screwed. This isn't a Jewish problem. It's a Britain problem and it's not going to get better.

RELATED

RELATED: Everything TOTALLY NORMAL IN SCOTLAND.

Great interview with Lionel Shriver (putting it here because it's a British interview and she is based in Britain) on her upcoming book "Mania".

~

Europe:

Please remind me why Italy needs Islam.

Please remind me why France needs Egyptians.

"My country is returning to totalitarianism. "

Netherlands jihad.

Dr. Naomi Wolf: Letter from Amsterdam.

Remind me please why Switzerland "needs" Eritreans.

~

Barbarians:

Pakistan and Pakistani "culture" is disgusting.

~

Perverted, Disgusting Kooks and Trans:

Perverts. Demonic perverts.

More here.

THIS. IS. DEMONIC.

Man with penis smashes women in female sporting events and excitedly oogles women's boobs in women's change room BECAUSE TRANS.

~

Human Grace:

"It's not about you. "

The Dancing Queen

Thank you.

"You my brother, you my brother!" The story of Jack and Sam.

One survivor remembers.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.