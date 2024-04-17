Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 17th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt American "justice" system. For the moment, I am at liberty and thus able to conduct another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. If you chance to be elsewhere, do check local listings below.

On today's show I'm happy to talk about whatever's on your mind. There's no shortage of things going on (the latest Trump trial) - or not going on, such as the stormtroopers of Brussels' mayor attempting to shut down the "national conservatism" conference with Suella Braverman, Éric Zemmour and other Euro-eminences. Celebrate diversity by banning anyone who disagrees with you...

I'm also up for any questions on my looming legal battle - against the UK state censor Ofcom over my coverage of the Covid "vaccines". It comes to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on June 11th - and, if necessary, we'll go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights, for whatever that's worth.

Many listeners have asked how they can support my free-speech cases on both sides of the Atlantic. There are several ways:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering a copy of my latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it, says Kathy Gyngell).

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe, from Colorado to Queensland, from Milan to Mercer Island, Dundalk to the Dakotas, from Etobicoke, Ontario to Einsiedeln in Switzerland. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...