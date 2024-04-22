The Oilskin Packet by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Secret Adversary

April 22, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14224/the-oilskin-packet Survivors of the Lusitania. But where are the secret papers? Here we go with Part Four of our latest audio diversion: The Secret Adversary - Agatha Christie's 1922 caper set in a London seething with Bolshevists and labour unrest. Linda Powers, a Kansas member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes of Saturday's episode: I'm just noting how happy I was to see a reference to my mother's home country Estonia in the title. She would have been a number one Mark Steyn fan had she lived longer, though I believe she had read a thing or two by you before leaving us in 2009. Thanks for all you do and are, Mark. Thank you right back, Linda, you semi-Estonian you. We have a few fully-fledged Estonians in The Mark Steyn Club, at least one of whom has been interviewed on The Mark Steyn Show. And, having met some of our Latvian contingent on last year's Mark Steyn Cruise, we're always happy to expand our Baltic membership. At any rate, in tonight's episode Tommy and Tuppence meet an enigmatic eminence, who brings them up to speed on what's at stake: 'In the early days of 1915 a certain document came into being. It was the draft of a secret agreement—treaty—call it what you like. It was drawn up ready for signature by the various representatives, and drawn up in America—at that time a neutral country. It was dispatched to England by a special messenger selected for that purpose, a young fellow called Danvers. It was hoped that the whole affair had been kept so secret that nothing would have leaked out. That kind of hope is usually disappointed. Somebody always talks! 'Danvers sailed for England on the Lusitania. He carried the precious papers in an oilskin packet which he wore next his skin. It was on that particular voyage that the Lusitania was torpedoed and sunk. Danvers was among the list of those missing. Eventually his body was washed ashore, and identified beyond any possible doubt. But the oilskin packet was missing!' Which is a bit of a problem - because, if its contents were to be revealed, it could prompt revolution in England. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Four of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. Tales for Our Time is now approaching its eighth year. So, if you've a friend who might be partial to our classic fiction outings, we have a special Gift Membership that, aside from over five dozen audio yarns, also includes video poetry, live music, our weekly Clubland Q&A and more. Please join me tomorrow evening for Part Five of The Secret Adversary. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

