Graduating from HamasU

After many hours of toil, the Cohen household was Kosher for Passover on Sunday last week, just in time to cook up a storm for the Seder that we hosted. The story of the Exodus was told, all the songs and psalms were sung. The festive meal was eaten and it was just tremendous to have a house full of light and (almost all of) the people that I love the most. Subsequent intermediary days of the holiday have been quite nice as well, although it has been a little nippy outside for my taste, given that it's almost May! GAH!

I was offline for the actual holiday days: no phone, electronics etc. But once I fired up the computer, I was very interested to get caught up on Mark's latest posts, and particularly Strolling While Jewish – perfectly timed for Passover.

I've been ranting about the Official Jews for so long that I'm honestly bored of doing so. I'm so tired of pointing out that they are primarily leftists first... Jewish values and Jewish literacy, not so much. Tired of pointing out how their repulsive thirst for censoring others will inevitably and always boomerang back and bite them (us) on the tuchus much, much harder.

What a mess. And Tommy Robinson was so gracious in his Passover greeting to the Jewish community as you will see below, I would hope that Mr. Official British Jew himself, Gideon Falter, would possibly, maybe maybe maybe maybe, have an ounce of introspection and question his behaviours and choices. I don't think this will ever happen, but a girl can dream.

Smart Jews like Liel Leibovitz are also doing the lion's share of the work on this, and I totally grok where he's at. He's my ideological brother from another mother. This is where I'm at.

Related to the above Passover/Jewy bits, I wanted to share this essay from Peachy Keenan. It's really good. Zoomerwaffen is absolutely brilliant. I love it.

She is very smart, has a great sense of humour and is fun to follow on X. I agree with her completely about how we got "here" (the North American Intifada) from "there". The "there" was the demonization of white, Christian, heterosexuals was normalized, and amplified for decades. Way too many liberal Jews were allies of the most vicious anti-white, anti-Christian and frankly anti-heterosexual/anti-nuclear family elements within North American society.

That cannot be ignored or excused. What can I say? So many of my people are vapid, destructive leftist idiots. I'm doing my best on this front, but it's never enough. My only quibble with the essay is that I don't like pseudonymous or anonymous writing. As I've said before, the head of the Mossad has his name out there, and if he can, most likely most people can and LITERALLY NOTHING WILL HAPPEN.

A few weeks ago, Mark wrote about celebrating a lack of diversity in Europe. Shortly after re-reading it, I saw this little exchange with the "Scottish" dude. I've been thinking about this for a while, but haven't really fleshed it out, but what do you all make of the Muslim progressives like that Turkish mayor in Belgium, the "Scottish" dude and the nasty little woke midget mayor of London?

Do you think they are pretending to be woke and implement crazy, lawless, lefty policies that ensure complete chaos in their respective cities in order to eventually roll in Sharia to restore order? Why is it that these Muslims spout the wokest garbage, all of which is clearly are at odds with Muslim fundamentalist views and values, yet they stay in their positions, never ever getting threatened ever by their co-religionist extremists in Europe? Why do you think that is? Why are they getting a hall pass from the robust, excitable Islamic masses when they consistenly advocate for, and spout off the most progressive wanker garbage imaginable? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Lastly, some thoughts from Lauren Southern on the grifty direction of some on the right. I think she's onto something. Mark does demographic math, and Lauren is pointing out the monetization factor.

OK I'm utterly zonked now. The matza is clearly going to my brain. That's all I've got for now. Take care, have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

Tablet Magazine goes full Steyn: "Although foreign-born Muslim immigrants tend to be socially conservative, their descendants tend to assimilate to the progressive subculture, making Muslim voters an increasingly important part of the electorate not only for the Democrats in the United States but also for center-left and socialist parties throughout the West."

Jews and Israel:

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

The Formerly Great Britain:

Europe:

Woke Monsters, DIE and Trans:

Human Grace and G-d's Creations:

