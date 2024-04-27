Enter the American Detective Force... by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Secret Adversary

April 27, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14241/enter-the-american-detective-force Our latest Tale for Our Time charges on: The Secret Adversary, Agatha Christie's first Tommy & Tuppence caper, set against the turbulent politics of the world after the Great War. Thank you for all your kind comments about this latest serialisation. Leo, a Mark Steyn Club member and my fellow Ontarian, says: So glad to hear you back at it with the Tales. The other half is especially excited about your choice of Dame Agatha, since she is a huge fan. You know, the kind with all the books, the anthologies, the videos, etc. We even took in The Mousetrap when visiting London pre Armageddon (covid). This site not only provides great insights and entertainment but also some comfort knowing there are others who are sane and sensible, and sharing their thoughts openly. In tonight's episode of The Secret Adversary, Tuppence cunningly enlists the assistance of the lift-boy in a Mayfair mansion block: "Look! Do you know what this is?" With a dramatic gesture she flung back the left side of her coat and exposed a small enamelled badge. It was extremely unlikely that Albert would have any knowledge of it—indeed, it would have been fatal for Tuppence's plans, since the badge in question was the device of a local training corps originated by the archdeacon in the early days of the war. Its presence in Tuppence's coat was due to the fact that she had used it for pinning in some flowers a day or two before. But Tuppence had sharp eyes, and had noted the corner of a threepenny detective novel protruding from Albert's pocket, and the immediate enlargement of his eyes told her that her tactics were good, and that the fish would rise to the bait. "American Detective Force!" she hissed. Albert fell for it. "Lord!" he murmured ecstatically. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can listen to Part Nine of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. Membership is available now - and, if you sign up, you'll be all set for Part Ten of The Secret Adversary this time tomorrow (and all the earlier episodes, of course). And, if you've a friend who likes classic fiction, don't forget our special Gift Membership. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?