Mark Steyn

Who's the Crazy One?

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from the Islamisation of the western left to the precipitous decline in screen acting. All that plus a few thoughts on the impending seventh birthday of The Mark Steyn Club. We certainly hope our First Day Founding Members will want to re-up for an eighth year.

As to that new weekly show Mark mentioned, that debuts this Saturday at 5pm London time/12 noon North American Eastern on Serenade Radio. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet right here.

Please also join us every evening, as Mark mentioned, for our brand new Tale for Our Time - The Secret Adversary by Agatha Christie.

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly couple of months, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed an hour-and-a-half of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do, as always, thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

