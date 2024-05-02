The New Tentifadah

Greetings, shalom one and all and welcome to the POST PASSOVER edition of Laura's Links. I thought kvetching about the cleaning and Passover prep would get the kvetching out of my system but no, I still would like to complain a little bit about being tired.

I'M TIRED. We turned over the kitchen on Tuesday night after the holiday ended (from Passover dishes, etc., back to regular), mercifully rid ourselves of the remaining bits of matzah, and gloriously had bagels with all of the appropriate accessories (lox, cream cheese, sliced red onion and capers) for breakfast Wednesday morning.

I told Mr. C that I feel like I am on a domestic hamster wheel. And BECAUSE HE IS A GUY, he said a) did I just think of that line right now because it came up on a recent episode of Queer Eye For the Straight Guy that I was watching; and then b) the fatigue is because we work, run a home, and are blessed with family to take care of.

Of course he's right, but I actually am not complaining to be told things that I know he is right about or that are just right in general. That is not in the female Standard Operating Procedure manual mmmmmkay? Sometimes (MANY TIMES) we ladies just want to CHIRP CHIRP BIP BOP BOOOP KVETCH BLAH BLAH BLAH and just hear "ohhhh of course, honey" accompanied by a sympathetic hug and a concerned face. I don't want the perfectly sensible mansplaining. I. Want. To. Kvetch.

OK. There are other things I'd like to bring your attention to while I can still keep my eyes open.

First of all, a few weeks ago, Mark mentioned Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer's new verbatim play: "October 7: In Their Own Words". It will be running starting today, May 2 to June 16 at the Actors' Temple theatre in New York City. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Ann and Phelim for bearing witness and urge anyone in the NY, NJ, PA and the general east coast area to go to the play and support their incredible journalism.

Next: Has anyone been wondering why there's been so little (read: ZERO) pressure on Qatar to oh, you know, PRESSURE HAMAS to release the hostages? Why is the US not concerned, at the very least, about the American hostages? Well, other than the money that Qatar has funneled to most of the American universities cosplaying with their Tentifadah productions (Liel Leibovitz's term, not mine but I love it), other influential people have been pretty cozy with the Qataris.

Also: CANADA IS DOOMED. More evidence of that below in the North American section.

N.B: I was offline for several days this week because of Shabbat and the holiday days, so I hope you won't find the links overly skinny or malnourished. We will get back to a full strength, zaftig sized batch of links next week.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments!

North America:

America fulfilling Steyn prophecies, part seventy gazillion million trillion.

"Covid-19 also helped legitimize instruments of control" Yes. I guess that's what they meant by the new normal.

In which I root for the class action lawyers. Details here.

For once, something not stupid is happening in Ontario.

Hard to put into words how VOMIT INDUCING this is. Middle school girls show more courage that all the adults around them, so what do the adults do? Punish them, shoot the pre-teen girl messenger in the most depraved and cowardly way. FOR SHAME.

This should be interesting because although Muslims in Canada are basically second on the identity politics hierarchy nowadays, second only to trans. I believe they are on a rapid ascent path to the top of the pyramid and will be the Pharaohs within a couple of years, if you follow Mark Math, see below).

The Great Prophet Mark Steyn says: Do. The. Math. IT'S MARK MATH, HOMIES!!!!

RELATED: Mostly peaceful.

RELATED: Feeding the crocodile.

This is not parody. This is how decadent and depraved we are here in Canada. "Federal bureaucrats resisting GOING BACK TO WORK IN THEIR OFFICES. Autistic men with fake boobies and possibly real penises hardest hit. "

Jews and Israel:

Good interview between Amit Segal of Israel and CNN's resident Juice Hater. I thought he held his ground quite well. Your thoughts?

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Nothing to see here.

The Formerly Great Britain:

BYE BYE

Meanwhile, in jolly old London town...

Middle East:

Barbarians.

Always follow the money.

Europe:

Ramadan in Europe (not for the faint of heart).

I'm thinking of writing a new musical: Springtime For Germany in Hitlerville. Music and dialogue in Arabic of course.

Woke:

Elon Musk Versus the Globalist Censors.

Human Grace:

"Now I can be with my Mom on Mother's Day. "

"I want to be that guy. "

"I'm proud to be an American. "

