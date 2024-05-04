Image

Mark Steyn

Mark Steyn on the Town
Serenade Radio Episode One

by Mark Steyn

https://www.steynonline.com/14268/mark-steyn-on-the-town

To mark the Mark Steyn Club's seventh birthday on Monday, we have not only the return of Tales for Our Time but also the launch of a brand new weekly music show. The first episode premiered today on Serenade Radio and will air every Saturday thereafter at 5pm UK time/12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here.

As you know, I'm a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and I love the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows from Cindy Kent to me to Andy Marriott's Television Show and on to The Dance Band Days with Roger Williams and Simon McLean's Dinner at Eight. However, I appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, getting their twelfth booster shot or being grilled by the coppers for misgendering or whatever. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we shall be posting the shows here every Saturday.

In today's opening episode, I remember the singer-pianist Blossom Dearie and the lyricist Sheldon Harnick, celebrate songs from the Continent and the Commonwealth, offer a cavalcade of Sinatra duetting with dames across the decades, and tip my hat to a Billboard Number One song by two ladies from the tea-room at a Wimbledon department store. All that plus a famous Atlanta thoroughfare.

To listen to the show, simply click here and log-in.

~We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, upon the occasion of its seventh birthday, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at the following hours:

Saturday 5pm London time/9am Los Angeles

Sunday 5am London time/12 midnight New York

Steyn's Song of the Week continues at its usual hour on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

en

