Monday marks the seventh birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, and we're delighted by all the First Day Founding Members who've decided to re-up for our eighth year. We have a few modest observances this weekend, including the launch of a brand new audio show.

Thank you for all your kind comments on this anniversary. Nancy and her late husband Mick were with us on our inaugural afternoon back in 2017, and Nancy, a Colorado member, is still enjoying the Club:

Keep up the good fight on all fronts, Mark and Co!! I love your stories, poetry and just about everything else. Your content SHINES.

Thank you, Nancy. Paul in Ohio agrees:

Delighted to renew, please carry on, you'll be invaluable to those of us crawling out of this rubble. And we will.

The optimism is very welcome, Paul. Kathy in Oklahoma has also re-upped:

So sorry for all the nonsense you've had to deal with. You are a man of integrity, honor and fantastic wit and humor. You encourage and inspire many many people. Keep up the good fight! God bless you!

Thank you, Kathy ...and to all our other returning members.

And, with that, welcome to our regularly scheduled audio Ovaltine twenty minutes before you lower your lamp: it's Episode Sixteen of our vernal diversion by Agatha Christie, The Secret Adversary. In tonight's episode, Tuppence and her American chum Julius conclude their business at the Metropole:

"You're looking kind of thoughtful," he remarked as they started off. "Did the old guy say anything more?" Tuppence opened her mouth impulsively, and then shut it again... "Nothing particular," she replied. She felt rather than saw Julius throw a sideways glance at her. "Say, shall we go for a spin in the park?" "If you like."

What could be more delightful than a tootle down Rotten Row (above) in Julius's new Rolls-Royce? Alas, the spin in the park becomes somewhat awkward for Tuppence.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Sixteen of our serialization of The Secret Adversary simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but, if you've a pal who enjoys classic fiction, we'd love to welcome him or her to our ranks via the birthday present that lasts all year: A gift membership in the Steyn Club, which brings with it access to our full archive of Tales for Our Time - Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, The Time Machine, The Thirty-Nine Steps and dozens more.

For more on Steyn Club gift membership, see here. And if you're thinking of joining yourself, aside from Tales for Our Time, it does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over forty books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our weekend series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming I'm ever again well enough to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and do join me tomorrow for Part Seventeen of The Secret Adversary.