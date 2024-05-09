A Simpler Time

Greetings to one and all, and welcome to this week's fresh batch of Laura's Links. I have to tell you, it was really a helluva week. I'm sure that by now, everyone has seen videos of the pro-Hamas "encampments" that have been sprouting up on university campuses throughout North America like malignant fungi.

You can be disgusted by them, but believe me, there's nothing quite like seeing it in person as I did earlier this week. I wasn't afraid when I was around it. I was certainly disgusted, but also felt rather sad.

Mark mentioned in a recent Clubland Q&A something that cultural and political rockstar extraordinaire Eva Vlaardingerbroek has been talking about. People who are Mark's age, or my age still remember when things were "normal" in our countries. People younger than us don't have any memory of that. They don't remember when our countries weren't wrecked and overwhelmed with crime and migrant gangs, and invaded by low-skilled and no-skilled economic refugees. A time where kids could safely walk to school by themselves, and play until dark on the street, where you knew your neighbors and when life was still civilized.

They don't remember a time when there was no "acceptable" level of rape, or grooming gangs, when the glorious capital cities of Europe were safe, and when bombings were not a part of daily life. They don't have memories of a time when perverted men didn't put on dresses to get into women's bathrooms, ogle girls and women, and cheat them out of their sporting prizes and accomplishments. When girls were girls and boys were boys and nobody had body parts lopped off or hormones shot into them and their puberty "blocked". When the effeminate boys mostly grew into gay men and the tomboy girls usually put on dresses for prom or came out as lesbians and lived their life in their "right" bodies.

They don't remember when we didn't take our shoes off to fly, and our water bottles weren't confiscated at airports; the re-branding of hobos and bums as "homeless", terrorists as freedom fights, murderous thugs as "youths", or Islamified neighbourhoods in Western countries as "no go zones", you get my drift. Here's Eva's full speech in case you missed it, so don't miss it.

So that's why I was sad, rather than angry, at seeing an encampment with my own lying eyes. Witnessing the death of your city, within the death of your country, is terribly unpleasant. I also don't think that Canadian and American Jews really comprehend that we are at a turning point. America and Canada, in my view, are no longer safe countries for Jews. They used to be. And I have to add Australia to that list.

And as I always say, the festering of antisemitism in a country or civilization is not just about the Jews. It's a symptom of a failing society. Antisemitic cultures don't thrive. They die. Mark always says that diversity is where civilizations go to die, and that diversity is just the interim stage. But I must add to that: antisemitism is where cultures go to die. Just as you can never find a truly joyful, happy Jew-hater because that poison rots the human soul, so can you not find a thriving, functional society or culture where antisemitism reigns supreme. It feels so strange seeing this in Canada, but I'm seeing it. I see the writing on the wall and it's written with indelible ink so to speak, and certainly not erasable marker.

Before I sign off, and I am truly spent right now, I have a few more little odds and ends to share. I want to make sure you check out this excellent editorial from Tablet about the awful proposed antisemitism bill in America, and where Jews actually ought to be ideologically on free speech.

I really do hate when I find myself in agreement with fire-breathing, excitable, Jew-hating imams, but the guy drops quite a few truth bombs here AND, he kind of sounds like he read Mark's books so maybe he ain't all bad??

Lastly, some thoughts about October 7 from Holocaust survivors. The ancient hatred. I feel it in my bones. It's personal and consumes much of my thoughts and mental energy. My antidote is being more Jewish, not less, and leaning into the G-d of Israel more and not less.

Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

Canada: Culture of Death. Behold: "I need help. "

This is what they have done to George Washington. Do you understand yet that this is not "just" about the Jews?

"The blessing of the college riots. "

How Hamas bought Joe Biden. Related: Saving Hamas. Also related.

This is pure and simple antisemitism.

Related: "Normal kids get f&cked. "

No, I did not take off my kippah...

It's much worse in person thant this X post describes.

Like Mark says: Do. The. Math.

Flying while Jewish.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Chris Cuomo admits to vaccine injury. Gee, thanks for coming out.

Good riddance. More here.

OH OK I SEE (I disagree with the premise of the study that the "vaccines" were miraculous, but whatever....)

"They tried to destroy me. " (I'm with Alex on the never forget or forgive this stuff and I'm still angry as well...)

Jews and Israel:

Party like it's 1979.

Holocaust inversion at Auschwitz.

Seems nice. Also nice here. Calling for the death of Jews (not Zionists) at MIT.

"When you see the voices exaggerating about Rafah, you'll know who is behind the goal of keeping Hamas in power in Gaza."

Christianity:

Pray for Egyptian Copts and all endangered Christians in Muslim lands.

The Formerly Great Britain:

This seems fine.

Related.

RELATED: "If you don't see where this is headed, you're wilfully blind".

Ireland not super hot for the diversity program.

Europe:

Jewish students hunted and attacked in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile in Greece.

Kooks, Wicked Perverts and Trans But I Repeat Myself:

America is not a serious country.

RELATED

ALSO RELATED.

"This is Judge Andrea Jarmon in Seattle. "

This is not a joke. It's for realsies.

What 'inclusive scholarship' really means.

Joe Rogan nails it: CULT CAMP

Behold: Ontario's "conservative" government.

These loser, misogynistic men will continue to invade women's spaces and cheat and behave in a predatory and sinister way against girls and women UNTIL EVERYONE SAYS STOP.

YES. (SO GOOD!!!!)

Random:

WEIRD. WHOA.

Human Grace:

"Don't judge a book by its coveralls. " (That is REALLY A CLEVER LINE!!)

"Be a man, take a stand. "

Warren Buffet's best advice.

"Movement is life. " What I also like about this is how it shows so clearly that good things don't have to be expensive and fancy to be helpful and absolutely wonderful and godly in their goodness.

You can see now!

