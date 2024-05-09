Not Much of a Place for Gentlemen by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: The Secret Adversary

May 9, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14290/not-much-of-a-place-for-gentlemen The action moves to Yorkshire - and then to the Midland Hotel in Manchester. It's the seventh birthday week of The Mark Steyn Club. I'm thrilled by all the First Day Founding Members who've signed on for our eighth year, and hope as we cruise toward the weekend that our First Week members will want to do the same. Toby writes from Oxfordshire: I'm so proud to be one of the founding members of The Mark Steyn Club - it's now become part of my identity! 'I'm Toby Pilling - a freeborn, English yeoman and founding member of The Mark Steyn Club.' From Massachusetts, Maureen says: Thank you for the opportunity to renew. I am so proud to be a First Week Founding Member (and Liberty Stick owner.) And one more, courtesy of Steve from Manhattan, anticipating the thrills of next week: Mark, kudos on the seventh birthday of the Club. As a Founding Fortnight Member, I will definitely be swept up in the membership renewal stampede! Notwithstanding my post-cardiac decrepitude, Tales for Our Time is back - and, after seven years, there's never been a better time to prowl around our back catalogue. If you're panting for something new, well, we welcome you to Part Twenty-One of our latest audio adventure: The Secret Adversary by Agatha Christie. In tonight's episode Tommy and his American chum Julius are on the trail of Tuppence in rural Yorkshire: They soon found the post office, which was also a sweet and general fancy shop, and knocked at the door of the cottage next to it. A clean, wholesome-looking woman opened it. She readily produced the key of the Moat House. "Though I doubt if it's the kind of place to suit you, sir. In a terrible state of repair. Ceilings leaking and all. 'Twould need a lot of money spent on it." "Thanks," said Tommy cheerily. "I dare say it'll be a washout, but houses are scarce nowadays." "That they are," declared the woman heartily. "My daughter and son-in-law have been looking for a decent cottage for I don't know how long. It's all the war. Upset things terribly, it has..." "What's the best place to stay at for the night round here?" Mrs. Sweeny looked doubtful. "There's the Yorkshire Arms, but it's not much of a place for gentlemen like you." Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Twenty-One of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. We'll be right back here tomorrow with Part Twenty-Two of The Secret Adversary. If you're minded to join us in The Mark Steyn Club on this our seventh birthday, you're more than welcome. You can find more information here. And, if you have a chum you think might enjoy Tales for Our Time (so far, we've covered Conan Doyle, H G Wells, P G Wodehouse, Orwell, Dickens, Conrad, Kipling, Kafka, Gogol, Baroness Orczy, Victor Hugo, Louisa May Alcott, O Henry, John Buchan, Scott Fitzgerald and more), we have a special Gift Membership. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

