To mark the Mark Steyn Club's seventh birthday last week, we have not only the return of Tales for Our Time but also a brand new weekly music show. The first episode premiered a week ago on Serenade Radio and will air every Saturday thereafter. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here.

Unfortunately, due to some technical error way beyond my comprehension, this afternoon we just repeated last week's edition of the show. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, here is the second episode as it should have been broadcast - the one the world did not get to hear.

In today's episode, I salute the remarkable contribution to American popular music by an obscure short-lived English poet (see picture above), celebrate songs from Italy and Australia, present Sinatra both singing and conducting the same number, and tip my hat to not only a Number One hit from 1899 but also an English folk song from almost four hundred years ago. All that plus a date at the Waldorf-Astoria.

Thank you for all your kind comments on this new weekly broadcast. My fellow Granite Stater John Barrett says:

Wonderful show, Mark. Saturdays at noon are now booked in our house!

First Day Founding Member Charlene Pinkava enjoyed our opening number:

Fantastic show. I first discovered Blossom Dearie on your Columbus Day special and wondered why I wasn't familiar with her before. You constantly expand my list of musical favorites. Thanks!

Michael Smith, a Maryland Steyn Clubber, writes:

Thank you Mark for a great show, especially the Sheldon Harnick tribute. As for mid-century Montreal nightlife, I remember my twelve-year-old eyes widening like saucers as the waiter filled my wine glass. As did Mom's. Magnifique!

Tom in Guernsey has different Montreal memories:

I really enjoyed this show, thank you very much. It was like stepping into civilisation for an hour. The replay will be my new Sunday morning listening. Skating on the outdoor ice rinks at Bonsecours and Lac aux Castors after dark in cold snowy winters is my idea of Montreal nightlife.

We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below.

Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at the following hours:

Saturday 5pm London time/9am Los Angeles Sunday 5am London time/12 midnight New York

Steyn's Song of the Week continues at its usual hour on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.