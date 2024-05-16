America First?

Good day and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I know I talk a lot about how busy things have been over the week, and I hope that's not a bore. But I was having lunch with a friend today and going over my partial to-do list while we looked at her spectacular photographs from her recent trip to Tuscany. We flipped through a bunch of spectacular views, and I gave her updates about one of my ongoing "things".

Then some magnificent cathedrals and statuary, and me updating her about one of the other big things. Flip, flip, Venice canal, and there's me, talking about one of the things with the kids. Then some food photos, some talk about the various Airbnbs and then I guess I took a breath and paused and she said "Laura, that's a lot," and I said YAH I KNOW and we both started laughing.

That's because when I hear myself speak out loud about what's on my plate I sometimes think to myself, well everyone has a lot going on, but that's the human experience: messy, wonderful and complicated. But then again, I know a lot of people who seem to have a slightly (or even vastly) smaller palette of strange and complicated things to deal with. I try to remember what one of my late Bubbies said to my mother. The story, which I've told often, is that if everyone had a chance to put their troubles in a bag, and walk around the room to inspect the contents of everyone else's, they would always come back to their own peckalach (Yiddish, bags).

Someone I know is separating after 27 years of marriage, and someone else is dealing with a very serious and heartbreaking mental illness within their extended family. I myself was occupied not only with my regular work and domestic duties, but with a quasi-legal matter. Not a matter of life or death of course, but time consuming and annoying nonetheless. But when I moderately kvetched about it to Mr. C over dinner one night, he helpfully reminded me that this item was a relatively minor legal matter compared to some of the major legal matters I have been forced into dealing with over the past few years (and so basically: GET OVER IT, WIFEY).

~

There's a few items that I wanted to put up front so they don't get buried down below. First of all, this thread on what happened to someone's mother during COVID is a stark reminder of what evil humans did to other humans. The virus was dangerous to some, but in my view, the sadistic humans among us who devised, implemented and cheered some of the most anti-human policies imaginable were far more lethal. And stories like this keep me comfortable with my current 'never forget, never forgive' position. Nothing on this earth can bring back what people lost, and I have not seen any real semblance of repentance from anyone who brought this evil upon humanity. Forgiveness requires repentance from the heinous individuals and the institutions they control. So far, it's crickets.

~

Now, for all the Americans out there who are not big Israel cheerleaders or fans at all of the little slice of the Middle East that is our ancestral homeland (I get it, America first etc), what do you think about "President" Joe Biden holding back on giving Israel (still an ally, even if you don't like it) information about where Hamas leaders are? Even if you hate Israel, do you think that America aligning itself with Hamas is a good thing for America? Just curious. Please explain why America siding with Hamas is a net benefit for America. I'll wait.

~

Here is a little item that is just such a gem, I had to post it here. It's white liberal women having a normal one. I feel like it would be wrong of me to over editorialize, so just click it. You'll like it.

~

Lastly, I always encourage you to be courageous and unafraid and to live in truth. I would be an utter hypocrite if I didn't live by those words. Last week, Mark quoted Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who said that in order to make a difference, or to win the battles that face us, everyone has to take on their fair share of the risk. Personally, I do feel that overall, and through my blogging and writing over the years, I have taken my fair share of risk, and perhaps even more than my fair share.

But as a graduate of the University of Toronto, and a three generation U of T family (both of my parents, myself and one of my kids), I feel that it is very important to take a public stand against the local, shameful pro-Hamas and antisemitic encampment at my alma mater. I cannot in good conscience encourage others to be courageous, or have any question about the courage shown by previous generations of Jews in Europe, in Arab lands and elsewhere if I'm not willing to put my money where my mouth is. I have addressed my concerns in a very personal and comprehensive letter to the top of the food chain at the university, the president's office, and I await a reply.

Be not afraid. One phrase, 365 times.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

PERFECTLY NORMAL.

This seems fine.

Remember when Obama said his mission for America was transformational? Mission accomplished.

The people setting America on fire.

Biden (Obama's) unforgivable betrayal of Israel.

Totally normal.

"There are two sets of rules..."

Sick, decadent and pathetic.

Throwing Da Joooz under Da Bus.

Ooookeeeeee

"God help us. And why are we doing it? To kiss the ass of people who pray for us to die painfully. What the hell is wrong with us?"

YOU GO, THEY!!!!

~

Jews and Israel:

Nothing to see here!

Fighting the death cult.

Hard to find the words to describe how loathsome a creature this Kirby is.

Yup.

THIS.

"It was a regular Friday afternoon two years ago..."

Disgusting.

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.

~

Christianity:

When Kathy Shaidle was alive, we corresponded by e-mail about twenty or so times a day (at least), and we had various categories for our e-mails. One of them was me, the big Jew, sending her notes with the subject line: These People Need Jesus.

This is so lovely.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH I SEE

Sue. Their. Asses.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

OH OK SURE

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Everything seems fine in London.

Good grief.

NO KIDDING?!?!

~

Europe:

Everything seems great in Sweden.

Seems fine in France, too.

As Mark put it recently: "Diversity is Our Death". And our gang rape, too.

~

Middle East:

All about Egypt. RELATED.

~

Random:

Cool.

~

Kooks N Trans:

Perfectly normal, perfectly healthy.

This will continue until we stop it.

Correct.

MentalPause. It's for real.

~

Human and Canine Grace:

Meet Liel.

A mother and child reunion.

Try to enjoy even the rainy days.

Have you accomplished your mission?

Chose Life. Not the Death Cult.

This guy gets an extra ZOG cheque this month for this thread. So funny.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.